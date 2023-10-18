General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker LLC, Live Demo for Sundance Mountain Resort Director of Risk Management and Sundance Community of Its Risk Reduction Collaboration Using CitroTech System Like an Airbag with AX Smoke Dete

CHEYENNE, WY/ ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Listen to recent interview: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=shared&v=E8qBKeai4FY

Mighty Fire Breaker's GC Training Team traveled to Sundance Canyon, Utah, which has a serious, current wildfire threat. Mighty Fire Breaker's General Contractor Training Team will demo multiple aspects of its chemical home risk reduction for the Sundance Resort Risk Management Team, local Fire Officials, and local property owners. This risk reduction chemical science demo today will be showcased on a new, custom home that is under construction now.

MFB Wildfire Defense scale plan is to train only the General Contractor that is building this large, wood-framed, custom home, and the training includes how to spray 100% of the interior lumber to make the "bones" of this home Class-A fire resistant.

Those witnessing today's event will then observe MFB's Team activate its CitroTech Wildfire Defense System, doing so remotely via cell phone from anywhere with cell service. The System will spray CitroTech, which will fall, like rain, through the trees and below into the pine needles and leaves, blocking ember ignition and creating a canopy of protection around the structures.

The AX FireScout Representative will explain how their Smoke Detection Monitoring Camera, with artificial intelligence software, supports early activation and triggering of the MFB Wildfire Defense System to give Insurance Underwriters the Airbag type of true risk reduction on structures.

Mighty Fire Breaker continues to prove its ability to reduce insurance companies' risk to one of the nation's largest Insurance Brokers. MFB's goal is to teach true, accredited, wildfire risk reduction science to insurance companies, especially now, after having won the EPA "Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award", which can give insurance company decision-makers a level of comfort they had never-before achieved, given the issues with potentially toxic fire retardants without accreditation.

