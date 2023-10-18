Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023

WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
18.10.23
16:40 Uhr
145,80 Euro
-2,60
-1,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 16:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MilliporeSigma: How To Reduce the Environmental Impact of Labs

Jeffrey Whitford, VP of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Originally published on Labcompare.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / If you work in a laboratory, you are most likely familiar with how these spaces can often utilize significant amounts of energy, water, chemicals and other materials. This resource-intensive environment can generate sizeable amounts of waste, resulting in a considerable carbon footprint. In fact, the figures regarding the healthcare and life science sectors may surprise you. The pharmaceutical industry emits?55% more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions?than the manufacturing of automobiles, while life science labs use up to?nine times more energy?and four times more water than the average office building. As such, a commitment to sustainability in this space needs to go beyond installing energy-efficient products and appliances or using LED light bulbs and automatic taps.

The good news is: Sustainability will not only benefit the environment, but can bring a significant return on investment and offer businesses a competitive advantage. Here is how.

Continue reading on Labcompare.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794165/how-to-reduce-the-environmental-impact-of-labs

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
