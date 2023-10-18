MilliporeSigma: How To Reduce the Environmental Impact of Labs

Jeffrey Whitford, VP of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Originally published on Labcompare.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / If you work in a laboratory, you are most likely familiar with how these spaces can often utilize significant amounts of energy, water, chemicals and other materials. This resource-intensive environment can generate sizeable amounts of waste, resulting in a considerable carbon footprint. In fact, the figures regarding the healthcare and life science sectors may surprise you. The pharmaceutical industry emits?55% more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions?than the manufacturing of automobiles, while life science labs use up to?nine times more energy?and four times more water than the average office building. As such, a commitment to sustainability in this space needs to go beyond installing energy-efficient products and appliances or using LED light bulbs and automatic taps.

The good news is: Sustainability will not only benefit the environment, but can bring a significant return on investment and offer businesses a competitive advantage. Here is how.

