Second Opinionnow authorized for use in Turkey, further expanding global access to the benefits of AI-assisted dentistry

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced that its Second Opinion® chairside dental pathology detection aid has received clearance from the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TMMDA) as a Class IIa medical device. Turkey's authorization of Second Opinion® adds to the solution's growing number of global regulatory clearances, which already includes the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Argentina and more.

Second Opinion®, Pearl's flagship AI solution, supports dental professionals in their review of radiographs in patients 12 and older by applying computer vision and machine learning to automatically detect and identify key pathologic and nonpathologic findings, including dental caries (cavities), bone loss, root abscesses, calculus (tartar), faulty restorations, impactions, crowns, fillings, root canals, implants and more. Pearl's AI delivers its findings in real-time for patient-facing display in the dental operatory, helping dentists ensure the accuracy of their x-ray evaluations and enabling them to better communicate diagnoses to patients.

"At Pearl, it is our mission to equip dental practices around the world with the most clinically advanced AI on the market," said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. "Designed to advance consistent high quality and doctor-patient communication, Second Opinion®'s authorization for use in Turkey will deliver the unrivaled clinical benefits of AI to one of the fastest growing dental markets in the world."

Dentists in Turkey can begin using Pearl's Second Opinion® today by visiting hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

