CNC Market worth $80.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CNC market size is projected to grow from USD 67.5 billion in 2023 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increasing automation in manufacturing industries globally and rising mass production of high-precision components for high-growth industries are driving the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195192631
Browse in-depth TOC on "CNC Market"
200 - Tables
55 - Figures
240 - Pages
CNC Market Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$ 67.5 billion
Estimated Value by 2028
$ 80.4 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%
Market Size Available for
2019-2028
Forecast Period
2023-2028
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Offering, Product Type, End-User Industry & Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge
Lack of expert technicians to operate CNC machines
Key Market Opportunities
Increasing demand for artificial intelligence-based systems in manufacturing
Key Market Drivers
Increasing automation in manufacturing industries globally
Machines segment to hold the largest size of the CNC market during the forecast period.
The machines segment is expected to account for the largest size of the CNC market throughout the forecast period. Machines are integral in manufacturing and machining processes and are indispensable in achieving precision and consistency in producing essential components in various industries. Additionally, various manufacturing operations rely intemperately on CNC machines as their primary production processes. Therefore, machines offering are a significant component and account for a major share of the overall market.
Machining Centers are expected to lead the CNC market during the forecast period.
The machining centers segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Machining centers cover various operations and machines-from small individual parts to large, heavy-duty gang milling operations. CNC machining is one of the most commonly used processes in the manufacturing industry, and machine shops machine parts to accurate sizes and shapes. These machining centers include exceptional versatility, precision, and automation capabilities, which cater to diverse industries. Additionally, there is the need for cost-effective and efficient production methods, especially in industries with stringent quality requirements.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=195192631
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the CNC market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region will dominate the CNC industry throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The region has witnessed a significant expansion in its manufacturing sector, attributed to industrialization, urbanization, and population surge. This growth necessitates advanced manufacturing technologies, such as CNC machines, to meet production demands efficiently. In addition, the automotive industry, a primary user of CNC machines, has seen significant growth in Asia-Pacific. Countries such as China and India have become major automotive manufacturing hubs, driving the demand for CNC equipment for machining engine components, body parts, and more. Furthermore, the infrastructure development and investments in industrial parks and zones in Asia-Pacific countries have created conducive manufacturing environments, attracting domestic and foreign investments in CNC machinery.
The key players operating in the CNC companies include DMG MORI (Japan), Okuma Corporation (Japan), Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Haas Automation, Inc (US), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), DN SOLUTIONS (South Korea), TRUMPF (Germany), Hurco Companies, Inc. (US), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), GF Machining Solutions Management SA (Switzerland), CHIRON Group SE (Germany), MAG IAS GmbH (Germany), GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EMAG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=195192631
Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting
Related Reports:
Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (3D printing, Al in Manufacturing, Automated guided vehicle, Condition Monitoring, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, HMI, Machine Vision, MES, PAM, Robot, Sensor), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region (2021-2026)
Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2027
Pressure Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Optical), Product (Absolute, Gauge, Differential), End Use, Vertical, and Geography 2026
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cnc-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cnc.asp
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnc-market-worth-80-4-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301960172.html