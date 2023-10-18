SkySafe CEO Grant Jordan to Speak at INTERPOL Drone Expert Summit 2023

Drone Forensic Training Hosted by SkySafe Immediately Following IDES2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Skysafe , a global leader in drone airspace management and awareness, today announced that CEO Grant Jordan will be among the distinguished speakers at INTERPOL Drone Expert Summit (IDES) 2023 . Grant will lead a session titled "Airspace Security for Public Safety Drone Programs" on October 24 from 11:50 AM - 12:30 PM at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. In addition, SkySafe will host a drone forensic training session on October 26 and 27 from 8 AM - 5 PM at SkySafe's headquarters in San Diego, California.

INTERPOL Drone Expert Summit (IDES) 2023 Highlights

Session Topic : "Airspace Security for Public Safety Drone Programs"

: Speaker : Grant Jordan, CEO, SkySafe

: Grant Jordan, CEO, SkySafe Date and Time : Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 11:50 AM - 12:30 PM

: Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 11:50 AM - 12:30 PM Location : Olympic Training Center, Chula Vista, California



: Olympic Training Center, Chula Vista, California Session: SkySafe Drone Forensic Training

Date and Time: Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, 8 AM - 5 PM

Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, 8 AM - 5 PM Location: SkySafe Headquarters, 9630 Aero Drive, San Diego, California

SkySafe Headquarters, 9630 Aero Drive, San Diego, California Register for both IDES2023 and SkySafe Drone Forensic Training HERE

About Grant Jordan's Session: "Airspace Security for Public Safety Drone Programs"

Drones pose a growing threat to public safety due to illegal activities. Jordan's session explores cost-effective, cloud-based counter-drone and drone forensics technology. Jordan will explore how future solutions will need to involve real-time tracking and alerts in restricted airspace, offering remote security professionals comprehensive awareness. Session attendees will learn about these technologies and the essentialness of the data provided for investigations.

About Grant Jordan

Grant Jordan is CEO at SkySafe. After graduating from MIT, Grant served as an officer in the US Air Force for four years. At the Air Force Research Lab, he designed and built hardware systems for counter-IED missions and small UAVs, specializing in rapid product development for Special Forces units. In graduate school at UC San Diego, Grant conducted research in online criminal campaigns and analysis of the Bitcoin network. As President of Somerset Recon, he led a team of security researchers and engineers analyzing the security of hardware systems for government and commercial customers. Grant has spoken at numerous conferences including DEFCON and the Commercial UAV Expo.

About SkySafe Drone Forensics Training

SkySafe's in-depth training curriculum focuses specifically on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) forensic analysis, combining classroom learning and hands-on experience. As the sole provider of all UAS capabilities for the CFID, SkySafe is uniquely positioned to offer critical insight and training on every aspect of UAS forensics. Working closely with the Research & Development team responsible for these capabilities, SkySafe designed this hands-on course as a deep-dive into the entire UAS ecosystem.

About INTERPOL Drone Expert Summit 2023

IDES2023 takes place from October 23, 2023 - October 24, 2023 at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. The Summit serves as a platform for strengthening safe international drone use for the global law enforcement and public safety agencies by bringing together the most knowledgeable sources in the industry to share current and relevant information.

About SkySafe

Founded in 2015 in San Diego, CA, SkySafe is a leader in Cloud-based drone defense and airspace awareness solutions. SkySafe applies advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to develop tools to safely and effectively operate authorized drones while protecting against threats to airspace security. For more information, visit www.skysafe.ioor follow us on Twitter @SkySafe.

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for SkySafe

skysafe@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: SkySafe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793924/skysafe-ceo-grant-jordan-to-speak-at-interpol-drone-expert-summit-2023