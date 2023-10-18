

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon, and those who are in the country to leave, considering the security situation in the region, especially at its southern border with Israel.



The US Embassy in Beirut recommended that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country as commercial options currently remain available.



'We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations,' it said in its latest Travel Advisory.



The Embassy updated its Travel Advisory for Lebanon to Level 4, which means 'Do Not Travel'.



U.S. citizens who need assistance have been advised to contact the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.



Britain, Canada, Spain, Germany, Australia and France have advised their citizens against all travel to Lebanon.



'British nationals in Lebanon should consider whether they need to remain in Lebanon and, if not, leave by commercial means while they are still available,' the UK Foreign Office said in an update.



The warnings come as Israel continued airstrikes targeting Hezbollah militant group's posts in Lebanon.



Hundreds of protesters marched towards the U.S. embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut Wednesday in protest against the deadly airstrike at the Gaza hospital.



