Society of Cosmetic Chemists Awards Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship, Sponsored by Mary Kay Inc. To Assist Minority Students Pursuing STEM Studies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Mary Kay / The Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship, sponsored by Mary Kay, recently announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. This scholarship signifies SCC's support of under-represented minorities pursuing higher education in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) in disciplines related to the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Established in 2021, the scholarship awards $5,000 to two students of a specific under-represented minority of any gender identity, pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a science related field with an interest in pursuing cosmetics.

The Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship was established to honor Walker, the first female, self-made millionaire who made her fortune by developing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for Black women. Mary Kay and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists are committed to providing opportunities for all to pursue their dreams as part of their on-going diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Awardees to-date include:

2023: Winners,Precious Ulel, undergraduate student at the University of California Irvine majoring in Pharmaceutical Science and Xylia Ajose, graduate student at the University of Cincinnati majoring in Cosmetic Science; Finalists,Jada Alcantra, undergraduate student at the University of Toledo majoring in Cosmetic Science & Foundation Design and Destiny Durante, graduate student at the University of Illinois, Chicago majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences

2022: Winners, Carolina Aguilera Barraza, undergraduate student at Northeastern University majoring in Chemical Engineering and Collette Tamar Gordon, graduate student at University of Southern California majoring in Chemistry; Finalists, Micaela V. Reyes, undergraduate student at York College/CUNY majoring in Pharmaceutical Science and Victoria S. Humphrey, Dermatology Resident Physician PGY2 at Harvard Combined Dermatology

2021: Winners, Imani Elaine Porter, undergraduate student at Hampton University majoring in biochemistry and Joy Rutherford, PhD candidate at The Ohio State University majoring in chemistry

Mary Kay and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists have a long-standing history with members of Mary Kay Inc.'s scientific team serving on the SCC Board of Directors, including:

Dawn Burke Colvin - Sr. Principal Scientist, Product Formulations, Mary Kay Inc. - Director for Area III (2005-2008) Executive Board Secretary (2010), Vice President Elect (2012), Vice President (2013) and President (2014).

Dr. Michelle D Hines - Director, Product Formulations, Mary Kay Inc. - Director for Area III (2013-2016), Executive Board Secretary (2017-2019), Vice President Elect (2020), Vice President (2021) and President (2022).

SCC Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship recipients receive $5,000 furnished by Mary Kay to continue pursuing STEM interests related to the cosmetics and personal care industry.

