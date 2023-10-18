PARIS BLOCKCHAIN WEEK

Paris Blockchain Week 2024 to Host Cutting-Edge Web3 Innovation



18-Oct-2023 / 16:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Paris, France | October 18, 2023 09:29 AM Eastern Daylight Time Paris Blockchain Week , the leading blockchain and Web3 event organiser, announced how the 5th edition (8-12 April 2024) at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France, is shaping up. Signifying the growth of the blockchain and Web3 industry, Paris Blockchain Week 2024 will be a three-day event focusing on cutting-edge industry content, rockstar keynote speakers and networking opportunities with a wide range of blockchain and Web3 communities. Paris Blockchain Week 2024 presents an agenda with key topics of the blockchain and Web3 space, including open finance, artificial intelligence, regulations and CBDCs, corporate Web3, payments and more. Top executives from the pioneering industry players, including David Marcus of Lightspark, Denelle Dixon of Stellar Development Foundation, Yat Siu and Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Yonni Assia of eToro, Silvio Micali of Algorand, Richard Teng of Binance, Marieke Flament of Near Foundation and Paolo Ardoino of Tether & Bitfinex unveiled as the first Paris Blockchain Week 2024 speakers. Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week, commented on the upcoming 2024 event "After the resounding success of our last edition we are already gearing up for the 5th edition of Paris Blockchain Week with unmatched fervor. This year, we are pushing the boundaries further to curate an unparalleled experience for our attendees. We are dedicated to fostering thought-provoking conversations and offering a platform for the brightest minds to illuminate the path forward in the blockchain space. From disruptive start-ups to established global giants, our stages will be a melting pot of innovation and inspiration. Mark your calendars for 8-12 April, and join us at the iconic Carrousel du Louvre to witness the future unfold. Let's shape the blockchain narrative together." Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of Stellar Development Foundation, comments following the 2023 edition "So much energy at Paris Blockchain Week, I'm grateful for the chance to share my voice. Words matter, let's be mindful of how we describe our work. Our industry's perception is in our hands. Let's continue solving real-world challenges." Aside from the main agenda, the event will extend into a week-long organisation with a hackathon, a talent fair, the popular Investors and Founders Day, a one-of-a-kind VIP experience and a dedicated corporate programme. Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon, an integral part of the PBW, will commence between 5-7 April to explore new horizons for the blockchain world. During the weekend preceding the main event, talented coders will have the opportunity to hack, build, and network in an arena sculpted for next-gen blockchain innovation. The Talent Fair, a dedicated day for talents and employers, is slated for 8 April. It will act as a bridge between key recruiters from the leading crypto, Web3 and digital assets companies and top students, candidates and professionals. The Investors and Founders Day will bring together investors interested in Web3, blockchain, NFT and metaverse in a dedicated hall at the Carrousel du Louvre on 11 April. The event will provide an opportunity to catch up with Web3 investors and startups, gain valuable market insights into the very latest innovations and hear the industry leader's feedback. A world-class VIP experience like no other will take place in the evening of 9th April, starting with a private viewing of the masterpieces wing of the Louvre museum, followed by a spectacular dinner set under the famous pyramid. Corporates are at the heart of Paris Blockchain Week with a dedicated programme attracting TradFi and corporates from all industries seeking to leverage blockchain & related enabling technologies & business models. The dedicated Corporate Breakfast will be hosted on 10th April. Paris Blockchain Week 2024 Early Bird tickets are now available until 31st Oct. The 5th edition is set to attract 10k+ attendees, host 500+ speakers, 400 journalists and 300 partners. About Paris Blockchain Week Paris Blockchain Week is a leading organisation in the blockchain/web3, dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. As the premier event platform, we bring together thought leaders, industry experts, developers, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and enthusiasts from around the globe to explore the potential of blockchain technology and its transformative impact on various sectors. Paris Blockchain Week 2023 was held at the Carrousel du Louvre in March 2023, becoming the biggest blockchain event in Europe, with over 8,500 participants from over 75 countries. (300+ sponsors, 400+ speakers, 400+ journalists and media) Please visit www.parisblockchainweek.com for more information. Contact Details Leora Schreiber parisblockchainweek@marketacross.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



