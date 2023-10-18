STELLANTIS N.V.: Stellantis Pro One: Commercial Vehicles Offensive to Boost Global Leadership

Stellantis Pro One:

Commercial Vehicles Offensive to Boost Global Leadership

Enabling achievement of Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan with the Commercial Vehicles Business accounting for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues, plus delivering €5 billion in connected services revenue as a 360-degree preferred business partner

Leveraging the most complete lineup with six brands, five vans, 10 pickup trucks, and one micro-mobility offer, Stellantis will present its full lineup of renewed connected vans on Oct. 23 and will unveil the new Ram ProMaster EV this year

Pursuing the North American offensive: Four electrified pickup trucks over the next two years, including new Ram 1500 REV in 2024 and a new hydrogen solution to come

Undisputed commercial vehicles leader in Enlarged Europe with more than 40% market share in BEVs, No. 1 position in South America, No. 2 in Middle East and Africa and No. 3 in North America, supported by 20,000 dedicated customer "touch points" and a global manufacturing footprint in 12 countries

Leading the way in zero-emission offerings with in-house zero-emission solutions: a longer-range second-generation BEV propulsion, a unique hydrogen fuel-cell solution and a robust conversion ecosystem

Enhancing the software offensive with 100% of new vans and pickup trucks connected by the end of 2023; new connected service packs, such as "preventive maintenance" to ensure business continuity and "task management" and "eco-drive coaching" to improve efficiency

Developing a seamless digital ecosystem for converters and upfitters with e-Power Take Off technology to reduce lead time, connecting customers, dealers, converters and the manufacturer

AMSTERDAM, October 18, 2023 - Stellantis today introduced Pro One as the enhanced strategic offensive of the Company's Commercial Vehicles Business to achieve global leadership, encompassing the professional offerings of six iconic brands of Stellantis - Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall.

Stellantis Pro One customers will benefit from this umbrella business that covers: class-leading vans, pickup trucks and micro-mobility options; leading and next-generation electrified propulsions; a connected converter/upfitter ecosystem; fully connected vehicle technologies; and, a full business partnership mindset to maximize professional customers' business efficiency, minimize costs and grow profitability.

With the Commercial Vehicles Business today accounting for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues with 1.6-million-unit sales annually, the Pro One strategy will help Stellantis to achieve the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets: doubling of commercial vehicle net revenues by 2030, compared to 2021; a 40% electric vehicle (EV) sales mix; and, generating €5 billion in service revenues.

As part of the Stellantis Pro One launch, a fully renewed van lineup for each brand will be revealed on Monday, October 23 featuring second-generation zero-emission powertrains, a unique hydrogen solution, full connectivity, and top-level autonomous driving assistance systems.

In parallel, the product lineup will be reinvigorated in North America with the upcoming electrified van and pickups, including the Ram ProMaster EV and 2025 Ram 1500 REV.

"We are launching Pro One to leverage our undeniable commercial vehicles leadership with the concept - six brands, one force - as this business accounts for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues," said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit. "As customer expectations grow more complex and diverse, we are here to address each specific need with a dedicated solution. Our mission is to stand side by side with our customers around the world and deliver the products and services that help them thrive."

The Stellantis Pro One, delivered by the brands, is supported by six pillars:

Largest product offering in the industry spanning vans, pickups and micro-mobility

Continued zero emission leadership with complementary solutions such as hydrogen and retrofit. For the second-generation BEV, more range without compromising the capabilities offered by internal combustion versions

Tailormade and seamless customer experience with more than 20,000 dedicated touchpoints worldwide; a complete charging ecosystem offered by Free2move Charge to deliver tailormade and seamless EV charging and energy management to customers, anywhere and in any way, including hardware, software, installation, and services; and competitive financial offers through Stellantis Financial Services

New digital converter/upfitter ecosystem to reduce lead time

100% connected services: All vans and pickup trucks connected and activated by end of 2023, benefiting from software features

Global manufacturing footprint with 15 commercial vehicles plants in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa to support the global ambition

Today, Stellantis leads the industry in commercial vehicle sales in Enlarged Europe with a 31% market share and South America with 28% market share. It is No. 2 in the Middle East and Africa and No. 3 in North America. With a fully electrified van lineup since 2021, Stellantis is the undisputed leader in Commercial BEVs in Enlarged Europe with more than 40% market share, as well as a technology pioneer with hydrogen and alternative fuels.

The Pro One strategy is also piloting a retrofit program with Qinomic , leveraging Stellantis' Circular Economy expertise, which aims to extend the life span of existing internal combustion van fleets via an affordable, trustworthy electrification conversion.

Stellantis has over 20,000 global sales and service touchpoints to support fully immersive, tailormade partnerships with customers through its network of sales and service advisors and extended opening hours. With the Pro One 360-degree approach, brand product specialists and content advisors can help professionals select the vehicles, equipment configurations and services that best match the task. Depending on the customer's expectation, capabilities and mission, Stellantis proposes the best suited business solution.

With its customer-centric mindset and in line with market trends, Stellantis will offer a new dedicated, factory-built version of the large delivery van, with equipment and features aimed at improving efficiency of drivers, including a roll-up door at the back and a pocket door.

Leveraging 400 existing global partnerships in 34 countries, Stellantis links converters and upfitters - who represent 50% of Stellantis commercial vehicle sales - with customers, retailers and the manufacturer in a seamless digital customer journey to reduce production and delivery lead times. The integrated approach includes giving converters and upfitters shared access to a fully digital ecosystem. To electrify conversions, converters and upfitters will also take advantage of the new e-Power Take Off (ePTO) innovation, which uses the installed energy of the vehicle instead of adding additional batteries.

With a target of €5 billion in services revenue as one of seven accretive businesses in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis will have 100% of its new vans and pickups connected by the end of 2023 and over-the-air updates from 2026 onward. This updated capability and connectivity enable new services packs, focused on business continuity and efficiency, with the final goal to reduce fleet downtime and total cost of ownership. Packs will offer services such as digital maintenance monitoring, eco-drive coaching, task management and charge management software to optimize EV fleets, and real-time driver alerts.

"The renewal of the entire Stellantis van range, based on second generation electric offers, along with the electrification of four pickups from 2024 onwards, are at the heart of the 'Pro One' project based on a 360-degree, customer-centric approach, and ambition to reinforce our international leadership in commercial vehicles," said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

About Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One is dedicated to leading the global commercial vehicle market with the most efficient portfolio of products, 20,000 dedicated touch points and competitive services, bringing exceptional solutions from the Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall brands to professional customers. One of seven accretive businesses in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis Pro One targets a doubling of revenues, a 40% electric vehicle mix with battery, hydrogen fuel cell and range-extending propulsion technologies, over-the-air update capabilities for each new vehicle from 2026, a suite of connected services dedicated to improving business customer efficiency, and innovative autonomous solutions. As such, Stellantis Pro One will strongly contribute to achievement of the Dare Forward 2030 objectives to reach a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis Pro One is fully part of the company ambition to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.