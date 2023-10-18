EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2023:
- Gross revenue reached Rs 225.2 billion ($2.7 billion1), a decrease of 0.1% YoY.
- IT services segment revenue was at $2,713.3 million, a decrease of 2.3% QoQ.
- Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 2.0% QoQ.
- Total bookings3 was at $3.8 billion, up by 6% YoY and large deal bookings4 was at $1.3 billion, up by 79.0% YoY.
- IT services segment EBIT for the quarter was Rs 36.1 billion ($434.0 million1), an increase of 6% YoY.
- IT services operating margin5 for the quarter was at 16.1%, up 10 bps QoQ and 100 bps YoY.
- Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.06 ($0.061), an increase of 4.1% YoY.
- Net income for the quarter was at Rs 26.5 billion ($318.5 million1), a decrease of 0.5% YoY.
- Operating cash flows at 145% of Net Income for the quarter was at Rs 38.6 billion ($465.0 million1).
- Voluntary attrition6 has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at 9-quarter low of 13.4% in Q2'24.
Outlook for the Quarter ending December 31, 2023
We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,617 million to $2,672 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of -3.5% to -1.5% in constant currency terms.
* Outlook for the Quarter ending December 31, 2023, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.26, Euro/USD at 1.09, AUD/USD at 0.66, USD/INR at 82.70 and CAD/USD at 0.74
Performance for the Quarter ended September 30, 2023
"We continue to win in the market despite the uncertain macro environment," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director. "We ended the second quarter with 22 accounts above the $100M range, which is double the number we had in FY'21. Our large deal total contract value reached $1.3 billion-highest in the last nine quarters."
"Against a challenging environment, we continue to take the bold decisions needed to realize our long-term ambitions. We are investing in our technology infrastructure and streamlining our operations and delivery to drive profitable growth. We are training and reskilling our people so they can be ready for an AI-driven future. The investments we made in our ai360 strategy are helping us realize significant efficiencies across our organization and creating an early leadership position in this fast-evolving space. We are confident that these investments will keep us resilient and competitive in an ever shifting business and economic landscape."
Aparna C. Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We remain focused on profitable growth despite a challenging market. Our disciplined approach to improve efficiency, productivity and utilization has led to an increase of 100 bps YoY in our IT services operating margins. Our absolute IT services segment EBIT grew 6% YoY. We generated strong operating cash flow of 145% of net income for the quarter."
IT Products
- IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.47 billion ($17.7 million1)
- IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.47 billion ($5.6 million1)
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
1.
For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 83.08, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2023. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was US$1= Rs 82.54
2.
Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period.
3.
Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant currency growth rates, refer note 2.
4.
Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value.
5.
IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials.
6.
Voluntary attrition is in IT Services computed on a quarterly annualised basis and excludes DOP.
7.
Effective April 1, 2023, we merged our ISRE segment with our IT Services segment. The YoY growth rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were computed by rebase lining Q2'23 numbers.
Highlights of Strategic Deal Wins
In the second quarter, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlights include:
- US-based multinational clothing company has selected Wipro to accelerate digital innovation, drive business growth, and enhance long term profitability. Leveraging its expertise in Generative AI, Cloud transformation, and Intelligent Automation, Wipro will help the client optimize current global operations and provide scale for new lines of business. The deal will include a range of services including application support, analytics, cybersecurity, automation, and consulting with the goal of driving improved process maturity, faster incident resolution, and better time to market for the client.
- A global leader in technology has selected Wipro for comprehensive silicon engineering services from chip definition to design verification to tapeout. Wipro will provide services for the client's broad portfolio of products including end point management, observability, and cloud. This strategic partnership will provide the client with increased speed-to-market of their products, improve their reliability, and reduce their total cost of ownership.
- An American food service distributor has selected Wipro to undertake a multi-year IT transformation and modernization project. The Wipro team worked with the client to increase cloud usage by up to 80% through native development of several business-critical applications. This included building a cloud enablement platform, creating a transformation blueprint, and setting up a Project Management Office to manage the client's cloud and IT estate transformation. In addition, Wipro also setup an internal academy to perform a skill gap analysis and provide additional resource training across the business. The client has so far seen a cost reduction of up to 15%, as well as additional savings through marketplace optimization, increased customer satisfaction, and a more scalable operation.
- A multinational consumer electronics company selected Wipro to improve their overall customer experience. To achieve this, the Wipro team created a cross-functional customer service transformation program with bespoke analytics and reporting. The project also included automated visualization of performance management, fraud prevention, and gamified learning and training modules for client-facing staff. This program will increase Net Promoter Scores (NPS), improve customer service agent knowledge, and reduce average call times.
- Wipro was selected by a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions to enhance its service desk and improve its employee experience. Wipro developed a bespoke Global IT Service Desk solution, with significant AI-led automation and self-service capabilities including self-help content development and delivery. The solution will be integrated into existing critical systems and will deliver a cost reduction of up to 30%.
- One of the largest energy and utilities companies in Brazil has selected Wipro to modernize their billing process. Wipro will implement and support this transformation covering everything from billing to analytics, leveraging cloud infrastructure to streamline the client's operations. The client can expect a more resilient billing management platform, cost reduction, as well as alignment with their sustainability goals as the process will be paperless.
- A video hosting platform has selected Wipro to deploy a unique Quality-as-a-Service solution to help improve the client's overall end-user experience, retention, and revenue. Wipro will build a customised assessment framework to audit and analyse the interactions between employees and end-users. This will provide actionable insights and recommendations that will improve audit completion, internal and customer experience, as well as operational efficiency.
- A global technology company has selected Wipro to deliver high-quality digital designs to enhance their manufacturing process. Through the Technology Excellence Center model, Wipro Engineering Edge will implement hardware design verification for multiple business units in a cost-effective, scalable, and efficient manner. This will lead to a 20-25% reduction in total cost, faster time-to-market, high-quality delivery, and the ability to scale.
- A leading workplace pension provider in the UK has selected Wipro to provide regulated Pensions Administration and Technology Services to the member of its Defined Contribution (DC) Pensions book. Through this engagement, the client will see enhanced member experience, faster time to market for new products, and significant cost reduction, while supporting 15% year-on-year business growth.
- A North American financial institution has selected Wipro to digitize and streamline its loan origination systems and deliver a consistent omni-channel experience to its end-users. NetOxygen, Wipro's award-winning enterprise loan origination solution, will improve the lending process through automation and cloud technology. This will ensure compliance and information security, as well as fully integrated bilingual support (in French and English). The client will see a reduction in their cost-per-loan of up to 30% and can expect an increase of up to 80% in digital self-generation loan requests.
Analyst Recognition
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
- Wipro was rated a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Twin Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services 2023 - US, UK, France, Nordics (multiple quadrants)
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2023 - US & Europe (all quadrants)
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant's High-Tech Industry Digital Services RadarView 2023 - 2024
- Wipro was positioned a Leader in Everest Group's Oracle Cloud Applications Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
- Wipro was featured as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Retail & CPG Services 2023 - US & Europe (all quadrants)
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Customer Experience Services 2023 - Europe (multiple quadrants) & US (Digital Operations)
- Wipro was rated as a Leader in Whitelane's IT Sourcing Study 2023 - Switzerland
- Wipro was featured as a Leader in Avasant's Application Modernization Services RadarView 2023
- Wipro was recognized a Leader in Everest Group's Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment - System Integrators (SIs) 2023
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant's Canada Digital and IT Services RadarView 2023 - 2024
Source & Disclaimer: *Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services", Mark Ray, et al, 16 August 2023.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
The Gartner content described herein (the "Gartner Content") represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this [type of filing]), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.
About Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not comparable to, nor should be substituted for, an analysis of our revenue over time and involve estimates and judgments. In addition to our non-GAAP measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2023, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com/investors/
Quarterly Conference Call
We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at the following link - https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP181023
An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With nearly 245,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, the benefits its customers experience and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
As at March 31, 2023
As at September 30, 2023
Convenience translation into
ASSETS
Goodwill
307,970
309,732
3,728
Intangible assets
43,045
38,109
459
Property, plant and equipment
88,659
83,086
1,000
Right-of-Use assets
18,702
17,043
205
Financial assets
Derivative assets
29
151
2
Investments
20,720
21,629
260
Trade receivables
863
872
10
Other financial assets
6,330
5,973
72
Investments accounted for using the equity method
780
761
9
Deferred tax assets
2,100
2,219
27
Non-current tax assets
11,922
10,878
131
Other non-current assets
13,606
10,834
130
Total non-current assets
514,726
501,287
6,033
Inventories
1,188
1,281
15
Financial assets
Derivative assets
1,844
1,999
24
Investments
309,232
239,847
2,887
Cash and cash equivalents
91,880
97,896
1,178
Trade receivables
126,350
108,146
1,302
Unbilled receivables
60,515
65,292
786
Other financial assets
9,096
9,155
110
Contract assets
23,001
24,464
295
Current tax assets
5,091
5,017
60
Other current assets
32,899
31,946
385
Total current assets
661,096
585,043
7,042
TOTAL ASSETS
1,175,822
1,086,330
13,075
EQUITY
Share capital
10,976
10,444
126
Share premium
3,689
1,732
21
Retained earnings
660,964
577,487
6,951
Share-based payment reserve
5,632
6,023
72
Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve
46,803
44,941
541
Other components of equity
53,100
58,284
702
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
781,164
698,911
8,413
Non-controlling interests
589
823
10
TOTAL EQUITY
781,753
699,734
8,423
LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
Loans and borrowings
61,272
61,971
746
Lease liabilities
15,953
14,796
178
Derivative liabilities
179
40
^
Other financial liabilities
2,649
1,609
19
Deferred tax liabilities
15,153
15,315
184
Non-current tax liabilities
21,777
26,048
314
Other non-current liabilities
9,333
11,025
133
Provisions
^
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
126,316
130,804
1,574
Financial liabilities
Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
88,821
94,060
1,132
Lease liabilities
8,620
8,348
100
Derivative liabilities
2,825
1,582
19
Trade payables and accrued expenses
89,054
78,857
949
Other financial liabilities
4,141
2,712
33
Contract liabilities
22,682
16,738
201
Current tax liabilities
18,846
21,372
257
Other current liabilities
30,215
29,873
360
Provisions
2,549
2,250
27
Total current liabilities
267,753
255,792
3,078
TOTAL LIABILITIES
394,069
386,596
4,652
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,175,822
1,086,330
13,075
^ Value is less than 1
WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
Convenience
Refer footnote
Convenience
Revenues
225,397
225,159
2,710
440,683
453,469
5,458
Cost of revenues
(163,835
)
(159,191
)
(1,916
)
(319,435
)
(320,452
)
(3,857
)
Gross profit
61,562
65,968
794
121,248
133,017
1,601
Selling and marketing expenses
(15,140
)
(18,767
)
(226
)
(30,499
)
(35,351
)
(426
)
General and administrative expenses
(14,976
)
(14,124
)
(170
)
(28,447
)
(30,011
)
(361
)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
1,057
268
3
2,091
206
2
Results from operating activities
32,503
33,345
401
64,393
67,861
816
Finance expenses
(2,270
)
(3,033
)
(37
)
(4,315
)
(6,119
)
(74
)
Finance and other income
4,040
4,810
58
7,730
11,352
137
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
(72
)
(30
)
^
(87
)
(27
)
^
Profit before tax
34,201
35,092
422
67,721
73,067
879
Income tax expense
(7,710
)
(8,419
)
(101
)
(15,641
)
(17,534
)
(211
)
Profit for the period
26,491
26,673
321
52,080
55,533
668
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
26,590
26,463
318
52,226
55,164
664
Non-controlling interests
(99
)
210
3
(146
)
369
4
Profit for the period
26,491
26,673
321
52,080
55,533
668
Earnings per equity share:
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Basic
4.86
5.06
0.06
9.55
10.30
0.12
Diluted
4.85
5.04
0.06
9.52
10.27
0.12
Weighted average number of equity shares
used in computing earnings per equity share
Basic
5,476,167,685
5,232,867,366
5,232,867,366
5,473,962,200
5,357,394,940
5,357,394,940
Diluted
5,484,785,054
5,245,641,198
5,245,641,198
5,486,081,940
5,370,078,563
5,370,078,563
^ Value is less than 1
Additional Information:
Particulars
Three months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
September
June
September
September
September
March
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Segment revenue
IT Services
Americas 1
66,813
65,607
65,350
132,420
127,052
261,270
Americas 2
66,914
68,303
70,030
135,217
136,643
278,374
Europe
63,976
67,134
62,684
131,110
122,960
256,845
APMEA
26,255
26,510
27,141
52,765
52,924
106,812
Total of IT Services
223,958
227,554
225,205
451,512
439,579
903,301
IT Products
1,469
694
1,249
2,163
3,195
6,047
Total segment revenue
225,427
228,248
226,454
453,675
442,774
909,348
Segment result
IT Services
Americas 1
15,287
13,537
12,954
28,824
24,524
51,555
Americas 2
14,023
14,169
14,959
28,192
28,183
59,689
Europe
7,547
9,968
8,454
17,515
16,440
37,667
APMEA
2,985
2,800
2,670
5,785
4,739
10,681
Unallocated
(3,784)
(3,957)
(5,090)
(7,741)
(7,934)
(18,368)
Total of IT Services
36,058
36,517
33,947
72,575
65,952
141,224
IT Products
(467)
(161)
(103)
(628)
(158)
(176)
Reconciling Items
(2,246)
(1,840)
(1,341)
(4,086)
(1,401)
(1,442)
Total segment result
33,345
34,516
32,503
67,861
64,393
139,606
Finance expenses
(3,033)
(3,086)
(2,270)
(6,119)
(4,315)
(10,077)
Finance and other Income
4,810
6,542
4,040
11,352
7,730
18,185
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
(30)
3
(72)
(27)
(87)
(57)
Profit before tax
35,092
37,975
34,201
73,067
67,721
147,657
Effective April 1, 2023, we merged our India State Run Enterprise segment ("ISRE") with our IT Services segment. Currently, the Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services and IT Products.
IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, we re-organized our IT Services segment into four Strategic Market Units ("SMUs") - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa ("APMEA").
Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.
Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America ("LATAM"). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
Reconciliation of selected GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
Three Months ended September 30, 2023
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
2,713.3
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
10.0
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on
$
2,723.3
previous quarter exchange rates
Three Months ended September 30, 2023
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
$
2,713.3
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
$
(29.7
)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on
$
2,683.6
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow for three months and six months ended September 30, 2023
Amount in INR Mn
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
Six months ended
September 30, 2023
Net Income for the period [A]
26,673
55,533
Computation of Free Cash Flow
Net cash generated from operating activities [B]
38,633
76,146
Add/ (deduct) cash inflow/ (outflow)on:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,975
)
(4,184
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3,193
4,223
Free Cash Flow [C]
39,851
76,185
Operating Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [B/A]
144.8
%
137.1
%
Free Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [C/A]
149.4
%
137.2
%
Contacts
Contact for Investor Relations
Dipak Kumar Bohra
Phone: +91-80-6142 7201
dipak.bohra@wipro.com
Abhishek Jain
Phone: +91-80-6142 6143
abhishek.jain2@wipro.com
Contact for Media & Press
Phone: +91-80-6142 6450
media-relations@wipro.com