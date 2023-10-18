Ultimovacs has announced that UV1 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab has shown clinically meaningful benefit in overall survival (reducing death risk by 27%), meeting a protocol-predefined threshold for statistical significance. Although overall survival (OS) is the secondary endpoint in the NIPU Phase II trial, OS is regarded as the gold standard in cancer treatment and is a critical consideration in malignant mesothelioma, an aggressive type of cancer with a high mortality rate and few therapeutic options in first-line treatment and no established standard of care in second-line treatment. This announcement follows the US FDA granting orphan drug designation (ODD) to UV1 for the treatment of mesothelioma and is a positive contrast from the June 2023 announcement (where a central independent review concluded the NIPU study did not meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival). While we await the full study dataset to be presented by the lead investigator at ESMO 2023 (Saturday), these preliminary results are a positive indication of the vaccine's efficacy. Shares reacted positively to the news and increased over 20% in early trading.

