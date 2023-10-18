Recording of APF Holdings webinar about its public share offering (IPO)

On October 17, 2023 APF Holdings organized a webinar about its ongoing public share offering (IPO). During the webinar Jurijs Adamovics, group founder, largest shareholder and Chairman of the Management Board and Uldis Iltners, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board provided an overview of the company's growth story, business model, key trends in the market and main terms of the IPO. The recording of the webinar is available online: https://youtu.be/IawdOAPGJdU'si=AtqSYLHfluz2d5Pu and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Main terms of the offering APF Holdings is offering up to 1 027 930 shares (plus up to 103 000 additional shares pursuant to an over-allotment option if exercised) to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one share is 6.81 EUR. Offering will take place from October 13 to October 30. Shares are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North shortly after the IPO. Additional information about the shares public offering (IPO) is available here: apf.lv About APF Holdings JSC APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics in order to take over and modernize a 60-year-old poultry factory based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, production and marketing of chicken eggs, as well as production of gas and organic fertilizers related to the poultry production process. The group of companies includes LLC Aluksnes putnu ferma (poultry farming and egg production), LLC APF Trading (chicken egg wholesale), LLC Oluksne (poultry farming and egg production services), LLC APF Energy (gas and organic fertilizer production) and LLC Preilu putni (poultry farming, breeding of young birds). Jurijs Adamovics is the key shareholder of APF Holdings. Additional information Jana Garanca Head of Marketing and Digital Projects +371 26408922 Jana.garanca@apfholdings.lv The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the Prospectus available at apf.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1171623