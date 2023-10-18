Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2023 | 16:46
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recording of APF Holdings webinar about its public share offering (IPO)

On October 17, 2023 APF Holdings organized a webinar about its ongoing public
share offering (IPO). 

During the webinar Jurijs Adamovics, group founder, largest shareholder and
Chairman of the Management Board and Uldis Iltners, the Chairman of the
Supervisory Board provided an overview of the company's growth story, business
model, key trends in the market and main terms of the IPO. 

The recording of the webinar is available online:
https://youtu.be/IawdOAPGJdU'si=AtqSYLHfluz2d5Pu and the presentation,
demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. 

Main terms of the offering
APF Holdings is offering up to 1 027 930 shares (plus up to 103 000 additional
shares pursuant to an over-allotment option if exercised) to investors in
Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one share is 6.81 EUR. Offering
will take place from October 13 to October 30. 

Shares are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North shortly after
the IPO. 

Additional information about the shares public offering (IPO) is available
here: apf.lv 

About APF Holdings
JSC APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics in order to take over
and modernize a 60-year-old poultry factory based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF
Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, production
and marketing of chicken eggs, as well as production of gas and organic
fertilizers related to the poultry production process. The group of companies
includes LLC Aluksnes putnu ferma (poultry farming and egg production), LLC APF
Trading (chicken egg wholesale), LLC Oluksne (poultry farming and egg
production services), LLC APF Energy (gas and organic fertilizer production)
and LLC Preilu putni (poultry farming, breeding of young birds). Jurijs
Adamovics is the key shareholder of APF Holdings. 

Additional information
Jana Garanca
Head of Marketing and Digital Projects
+371 26408922
Jana.garanca@apfholdings.lv

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the
Prospectus available at apf.lv

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1171623
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
