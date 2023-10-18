Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with One of India's Premier Distributors of Lab Automation, Instruments, and Consumables

Bioscreen Instruments Launches Distribution of PBIO's PCT Instruments and Consumables into Third Largest Pharmaceutical and Largest Global Supply Sectors of Generic Medicines Worldwide; Expects Strong Sales of PBIO's PCT Barocycler System in Months and Years to Come

SOUTH EATON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services to the global pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, agrochemical, food/beverage, and other industries, today announced its partnership with Bioscreen Instruments PVT LTD ("Bioscreen"), launching an exclusive instrument and consumables distribution agreement for India. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is 13th largest by value and third largest by volume in the world, is the largest global supplier of generic medicines, and is ranked third in the world in terms of dollar value of drugs and medicines exports (IndianPharmaIndustry). Bioscreen is widely respected as a leading supplier of highly advanced lab automation, instruments, and consumables to India's massive and growing life sciences industry.

John Hollister, PBIO Director of Sales and Marketing commented: "We are very excited about entering the Indian market, for its own opportunity scale and for its strongly established worldwide presence in biotech and pharmaceuticals. Bioscreen has, over almost two decades, demonstrated their commitment to leadership in distribution and support for very sophisticated equipment, which matches perfectly with our Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT) line of Barocycler instruments, consumables, and peripherals. We are very impressed with the level of industry understanding, skill, and commitment demonstrated by their team. We look forward to an incredibly productive and prestige-building relationship."

Bioscreen's Director of Sales and Marketing, S. Prabhakar offered: "We see PBIO's well-established Barocycler PCT line as a natural fit in our array of lab offerings for our biotech, contract manufacturing, university and government research, and pharmaceutical client partners. Many of our customers are focused on research or manufacturing processes involving biological samples, where this revolutionary instrument tool offers tremendous advantages in scientific results and insights over other current methods of sample preparation. We have already begun sharing this important product line addition with selected leading customers and are receiving a wonderful reception. We look forward to selling and installing a great number of Barocycler instruments and consumables in the months and years to come."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, expanded: "Our team has been focusing the majority of our efforts on the launch of our revolutionary UltraShear nanoemulsions processing platform, which we expect to be pivotal to ramping revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, and beyond. However, our commitment to supporting the PCT Platform, which has for years been the backbone of our Company, remains unwavering. We are honored and humbled to have partnered with such a renowned and leading life sciences distribution company in India. With access to one of the world's largest and fastest growing life sciences markets, and with established access to many thousands of companies making up this market, we believe PCT instrument and consumables sales in 2024 will be a strong contributor to PBIO's growth trajectory as well!"

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our first patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), is used to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly, for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform in 2017, allowed us to offer important new bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to this enormous market sector. Most recently, we developed the commercially-scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows us to produce stable and precisely controlled nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil and water components. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as the leader in high-pressure platform technologies, providing unique and effective solutions to diverse, major (and growing) global market sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBIO and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

http://www.bioscreen.in/

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T) John B. Hollister, Director, Sales and Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T) Jeffrey N. Peterson, Board Chairman (650) 703-8557(T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794152/pressure-biosciences-announces-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-one-of-indias-premier-distributors-of-lab-automation-instruments-and-consumables