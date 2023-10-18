Hoverfly Technologies, Inc.: Serverli and Hoverfly Technologies Join Forces to Elevate Public Safety at Major Sporting Event

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Hoverfly Technologies, a pioneer in tethered drone technology, and Serverli, a leading provider of security services, proudly announce their groundbreaking collaboration in delivering persistent situational awareness during a major sporting event. This remarkable partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Drone as a Service (DaaS), showcasing the tremendous potential of tethered drone technology in bolstering surveillance capabilities and enhancing public safety.

In preparation for the momentous event, our team of experts conducted a comprehensive site survey in the preceding week, meticulously orchestrating the deployment of two tethered drones. These deployments were equipped with robust communication systems, reliable power sources, and redundant backups, ensuring uninterrupted operation throughout the entire event.

The tethered drones, powered by cutting-edge technology, demonstrated exceptional endurance by remaining operational for an impressive seven hours. This extended flight time underscored the reliability and endurance of our advanced solutions, reaffirming our position as an industry leader in the drone services sector.

The live video stream captured by our tethered drones was seamlessly transmitted to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The Incident Commander, in close collaboration with various emergency response units, including the police, emergency management, fire, medical, and traffic teams, used this real-time feed to make swift and informed decisions, ultimately safeguarding the well-being of the attending public.

University of Florida Police Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick expressed her enthusiasm for the innovative technology, stating, "The innovative technology from Hoverfly and Serverli opens a variety of opportunities for large event security. By supplementing our existing UAS program with their tethered UAS technology, it reduced operator workload, offered persistent situational awareness, and ultimately made the incident commander more informed."

This landmark collaboration between Serverli and Hoverfly Technologies exemplifies our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology and elevating public safety standards. It serves as a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance situational awareness during major events and emergency situations.

