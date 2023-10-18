SYS LABS

Rollux Launches Next Phase with Full Suite of DeFi Tools Backed by Bitcoin



SYS Labs Announces Rollux Phase 2 With Full Set of Apps and Services To Bolster Interoperability and Inclusivity in DeFi. Dubai, United Arab Emirates | October 18, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time SYS Labs, a Web3 product suite powered by Syscoin, has announced the next phase of Rollux, an innovative EVM Layer-2 solution. Harnessing the strength of Bitcoin to optimize the performance of Ethereum network applications, Rollux has introduced a full suite of DeFi tools -including a ZK-lite client, cross-chain bridges, DEXs, liquidity protocols, yield aggregators and a launchpad- to lay the foundation of a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem. Designed to address the blockchain trilemma, Rollux is developed by SYS Labs as part of a comprehensive ecosystem built on speed, scalability, and affordability. With its Phase 2 rollout, Rollux ramps up interoperability across blockchains while providing end-to-end Web3 tools and services that benefit from the security of Bitcoin's mining network and Syscoin's Layer 1 finality and data availability. After becoming the only rollup rooted in OP Stack with a seamless data availability solution (PoDA) and secured by Bitcoin via merged mining, Rollux marked the next phase of its evolution by vastly expanding its DeFi offerings, which will grant users and developers easier access to its ecosystem. Powered by Rollux, SuperDapp is the epitome of how a Web3 ecosystem rooted in Bitcoin can benefit from privacy and security for online interactions. SuperDapp features a unique blend of services, including an AI assistant, instant messaging, video calls, a non-custodial crypto wallet and a developer marketplace. It is a comprehensive platform that brings together the best of chat, Web3, and social connections, making it a perfect fit within the Rollux ecosystem. Utilizing Syscoin's dual Layer-1 architecture, Rollux sits atop a robust foundation that features both a native UTXO chain and an NEVM chain. The newly launched UTXO bridge aims to enable a smooth migration to Rollux's EVM L2, establishing the missing link between UTXO and Layer-2 by popular demand. The Rollux ecosystem was introduced with Pegasys DeFi exchange and AMM, Luxy NFT Platform, Pali Wallet (web & mobile), DAOSYS, and Camada, a noncustodial, regulatory-compliant crypto trading platform. Rollux expanded its suite of Web3 apps and services to include Chainge cross-chain aggregated DEX, Agave DeFi lending protocol, Gamma liquidity protocol, Nexter prediction market, GoRollux launchpad, Beefy yield aggregator, and LayerSwap, the first and only bridge that allows for direct and instant transfers from centralized exchanges to blockchains. Commenting on the plethora of Web3 tools added to the Rollux ecosystem, SYS Labs CEO Jagdeep Sidhu said: "Rollux Phase 2 is not merely an update; it's a quantum leap in the DeFi universe. With a suite of revolutionary features and a community-centric ethos, Rollux is the epitome of innovation and inclusivity." About Rollux Built by SYS Labs, powered by Syscoin, and fueled by its utility token, $SYS. Rollux is an EVM-equivalent optimistic rollup that inherits the security of Bitcoin's mining network and Syscoin's Layer 1 finality and data availability. Rollux functions as Syscoin's Layer 2 to help provide the unprecedented scalability necessary for an exponential increase of potential use cases, and sets the stage for realizing mass adoption. Rollux offers what no one else does: unmitigated security, speed, decentralization, and affordability. Website | Syscoin's Website | Twitter | Discord About SYS Labs SYS Labs is the crucible where cutting-edge technology and financial revolution converge, building the fundamental layers of true Web3, and connecting users, dApps, and assets to create seamless flows between ecosystems. SYS Labs is a venture builder that creates the infrastructure, dApps, and tools necessary to meet the needs and desires of a global population, all backed by Bitcoin's security and enhanced by Syscoin's finality and groundbreaking L1 data availability solution, PoDA. Contact Details SYS Labs Dan Edelstein PR@marketacross.com Company Website https://syslabs.com/

