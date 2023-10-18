Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18
18 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 114,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 580.362p. The highest price paid per share was 589.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 574.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,457,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,748,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
270
587.60
08:12:18
938
587.60
08:12:18
578
589.20
08:18:22
732
589.20
08:18:22
885
587.40
08:23:14
419
587.40
08:23:14
139
586.40
08:24:41
1000
586.40
08:24:41
1305
585.60
08:28:04
868
585.00
08:33:19
740
585.00
08:33:19
1243
584.80
08:33:21
41
584.80
08:33:21
426
584.80
08:35:41
755
584.80
08:35:41
766
585.20
08:40:17
461
585.20
08:40:17
545
584.40
08:45:23
771
584.40
08:45:23
1338
584.80
08:54:15
118
585.20
08:56:31
1000
585.20
08:56:31
1217
584.60
09:03:09
117
583.80
09:08:45
1000
583.80
09:08:45
857
584.80
09:18:05
449
584.80
09:18:05
211
584.00
09:33:34
130
584.00
09:33:34
983
584.00
09:33:34
1098
584.40
09:46:09
1009
584.60
09:56:03
181
584.60
09:56:03
95
585.40
10:09:42
168
586.00
10:11:30
1382
586.00
10:12:01
700
586.00
10:12:01
140
586.60
10:16:05
154
586.60
10:16:05
176
586.60
10:16:25
168
586.60
10:16:25
450
586.40
10:17:52
740
586.40
10:17:52
430
587.00
10:20:26
719
587.00
10:20:26
194
586.40
10:21:06
1000
586.40
10:21:06
137
586.40
10:24:55
1022
586.40
10:24:55
247
585.40
10:31:23
953
585.40
10:31:23
1290
585.40
10:46:45
1254
585.40
10:56:47
1138
584.60
11:04:57
1332
584.00
11:11:52
552
583.00
11:20:45
734
583.00
11:20:45
1272
582.80
11:30:53
1167
582.40
11:40:24
1157
581.60
11:46:16
1214
580.80
11:51:36
1242
580.40
11:59:14
144
580.40
12:08:40
302
580.40
12:08:40
765
580.20
12:10:56
462
580.20
12:10:56
1248
579.80
12:15:30
1165
581.00
12:22:52
1230
582.60
12:28:23
1180
581.60
12:37:27
1308
581.60
12:43:04
1124
581.40
12:58:23
1247
580.60
13:13:06
321
580.20
13:26:00
1020
580.20
13:26:00
1346
580.00
13:29:58
1273
580.60
13:33:50
554
580.60
13:33:50
160
580.60
13:33:50
387
580.60
13:33:50
1186
578.80
13:39:11
1225
579.00
13:47:01
1136
578.00
13:56:43
1276
579.00
14:01:37
1154
579.00
14:07:20
1211
578.40
14:15:23
1237
579.20
14:25:00
172
578.00
14:30:08
953
578.00
14:30:08
6
577.80
14:30:38
560
577.80
14:30:38
129
577.80
14:30:38
621
577.80
14:30:38
1101
579.60
14:35:48
82
579.40
14:35:48
153
579.40
14:35:48
560
579.40
14:35:48
560
579.40
14:35:48
1282
578.00
14:40:10
1200
576.40
14:42:22
518
576.40
14:45:04
634
576.40
14:45:04
346
577.00
14:48:00
1000
577.00
14:48:00
1114
576.60
14:50:43
1134
576.20
14:54:03
1090
576.20
14:58:25
1160
576.40
15:00:15
1098
576.00
15:03:46
1215
576.00
15:05:51
1260
577.20
15:09:48
1186
576.20
15:11:58
1210
575.40
15:15:54
552
577.60
15:19:55
622
577.60
15:19:55
1334
578.40
15:22:29
1182
578.20
15:25:15
1147
576.80
15:29:14
1172
576.40
15:31:31
1197
575.60
15:37:55
1250
575.80
15:46:09
1328
575.80
15:46:09
1131
575.60
15:48:00
571
575.00
15:50:07
157
575.00
15:50:07
1103
574.80
15:55:37
752
574.60
15:55:37
364
574.60
15:55:37
414
574.80
16:00:15
712
574.80
16:00:15
1130
575.40
16:04:10
760
575.20
16:05:26
572
575.20
16:05:26
626
574.60
16:06:16
692
574.60
16:06:16
1185
574.20
16:10:40
641
575.40
16:14:03
542
575.40
16:14:03
1228
575.00
16:15:54
347
575.00
16:18:26
852
575.00
16:18:26
571
574.60
16:20:28
256
574.60
16:20:28
301
574.40
16:21:29
589
574.40
16:21:29
264
574.40
16:21:29
634
574.40
16:23:02