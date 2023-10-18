Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.10.23
11:14 Uhr
6,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,75018:29
6,6506,70018:19
PR Newswire
18.10.2023 | 18:00
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

18 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 114,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 580.362p. The highest price paid per share was 589.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 574.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,457,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,748,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

270

587.60

08:12:18

938

587.60

08:12:18

578

589.20

08:18:22

732

589.20

08:18:22

885

587.40

08:23:14

419

587.40

08:23:14

139

586.40

08:24:41

1000

586.40

08:24:41

1305

585.60

08:28:04

868

585.00

08:33:19

740

585.00

08:33:19

1243

584.80

08:33:21

41

584.80

08:33:21

426

584.80

08:35:41

755

584.80

08:35:41

766

585.20

08:40:17

461

585.20

08:40:17

545

584.40

08:45:23

771

584.40

08:45:23

1338

584.80

08:54:15

118

585.20

08:56:31

1000

585.20

08:56:31

1217

584.60

09:03:09

117

583.80

09:08:45

1000

583.80

09:08:45

857

584.80

09:18:05

449

584.80

09:18:05

211

584.00

09:33:34

130

584.00

09:33:34

983

584.00

09:33:34

1098

584.40

09:46:09

1009

584.60

09:56:03

181

584.60

09:56:03

95

585.40

10:09:42

168

586.00

10:11:30

1382

586.00

10:12:01

700

586.00

10:12:01

140

586.60

10:16:05

154

586.60

10:16:05

176

586.60

10:16:25

168

586.60

10:16:25

450

586.40

10:17:52

740

586.40

10:17:52

430

587.00

10:20:26

719

587.00

10:20:26

194

586.40

10:21:06

1000

586.40

10:21:06

137

586.40

10:24:55

1022

586.40

10:24:55

247

585.40

10:31:23

953

585.40

10:31:23

1290

585.40

10:46:45

1254

585.40

10:56:47

1138

584.60

11:04:57

1332

584.00

11:11:52

552

583.00

11:20:45

734

583.00

11:20:45

1272

582.80

11:30:53

1167

582.40

11:40:24

1157

581.60

11:46:16

1214

580.80

11:51:36

1242

580.40

11:59:14

144

580.40

12:08:40

302

580.40

12:08:40

765

580.20

12:10:56

462

580.20

12:10:56

1248

579.80

12:15:30

1165

581.00

12:22:52

1230

582.60

12:28:23

1180

581.60

12:37:27

1308

581.60

12:43:04

1124

581.40

12:58:23

1247

580.60

13:13:06

321

580.20

13:26:00

1020

580.20

13:26:00

1346

580.00

13:29:58

1273

580.60

13:33:50

554

580.60

13:33:50

160

580.60

13:33:50

387

580.60

13:33:50

1186

578.80

13:39:11

1225

579.00

13:47:01

1136

578.00

13:56:43

1276

579.00

14:01:37

1154

579.00

14:07:20

1211

578.40

14:15:23

1237

579.20

14:25:00

172

578.00

14:30:08

953

578.00

14:30:08

6

577.80

14:30:38

560

577.80

14:30:38

129

577.80

14:30:38

621

577.80

14:30:38

1101

579.60

14:35:48

82

579.40

14:35:48

153

579.40

14:35:48

560

579.40

14:35:48

560

579.40

14:35:48

1282

578.00

14:40:10

1200

576.40

14:42:22

518

576.40

14:45:04

634

576.40

14:45:04

346

577.00

14:48:00

1000

577.00

14:48:00

1114

576.60

14:50:43

1134

576.20

14:54:03

1090

576.20

14:58:25

1160

576.40

15:00:15

1098

576.00

15:03:46

1215

576.00

15:05:51

1260

577.20

15:09:48

1186

576.20

15:11:58

1210

575.40

15:15:54

552

577.60

15:19:55

622

577.60

15:19:55

1334

578.40

15:22:29

1182

578.20

15:25:15

1147

576.80

15:29:14

1172

576.40

15:31:31

1197

575.60

15:37:55

1250

575.80

15:46:09

1328

575.80

15:46:09

1131

575.60

15:48:00

571

575.00

15:50:07

157

575.00

15:50:07

1103

574.80

15:55:37

752

574.60

15:55:37

364

574.60

15:55:37

414

574.80

16:00:15

712

574.80

16:00:15

1130

575.40

16:04:10

760

575.20

16:05:26

572

575.20

16:05:26

626

574.60

16:06:16

692

574.60

16:06:16

1185

574.20

16:10:40

641

575.40

16:14:03

542

575.40

16:14:03

1228

575.00

16:15:54

347

575.00

16:18:26

852

575.00

16:18:26

571

574.60

16:20:28

256

574.60

16:20:28

301

574.40

16:21:29

589

574.40

16:21:29

264

574.40

16:21:29

634

574.40

16:23:02


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.