Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
% NEWS %
Vista Social Breaks New Ground With Direct Snapchat Publishing and Analytics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Vista Social, a top-rated social media management tool on G2, takes a groundbreaking step forward in the industry. Today, the company reveals it is the first to offer direct publishing to Snapchat Stories and Spotlights, along with a comprehensive analytics suite for Snapchat. This places Vista Social as the only resource marketers have for tapping into the growing trend of intimate and ephemeral digital interactions - making it the best Snapchat scheduling tool on the market.

Designed to simplify cross-platform social media management, this latest feature set enhances Vista Social's position as a one-stop shop for social media needs. "Being first to market with this feature reinforces our commitment to innovation and solving real-world challenges for marketers. Now, our customers can easily include Snapchat in their multi-channel marketing strategies, all within the Vista Social suite," says Brittany Garlin, Head of Marketing at Vista Social.

As Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized, "private messaging, ephemeral stories, and small groups are by far the fastest-growing areas of online communication." Snapchat is the epitome of this shift, focusing on private and ephemeral communications. Vista Social is the first and only social media management platform that enables marketers to tap into this trend, offering unprecedented access to Snapchat's intimate digital spaces.

With this addition, Vista Social cements its reputation for being ahead of the curve, offering features that meet the rapidly changing demands of today's digital consumer. For businesses aiming to stay relevant and competitive, the choice is clear: Vista Social offers unparalleled tools for success in the shifting social media landscape.

About Vista Social

As the industry's most agile and innovative social media management platform, Vista Social consistently secures its top-rated position on G2 by leading the pack in features that marketers care about the most. With this unique Snapchat integration, Vista Social reconfirms its superiority in meeting the evolving demands of both the market and consumer behavior.

For more information about Vista Social's unparalleled Snapchat features, visit www.vistasocial.com.

Contact Information

Brittany Garlin
Head of Marketing
brittany@vistasocial.com

SOURCE: Vista Social

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794236/vista-social-breaks-new-ground-with-direct-snapchat-publishing-and-analytics

