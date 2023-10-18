Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 18 October 2023 it repurchased 30,983 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 151.16p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 39,466,949.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 39,466,949 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 67,701,484.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 October 2023