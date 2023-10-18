Inizio Engage launches new global powerhouse learning brand, Nazaré

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio Engage has announced the launch of Nazaré, a new learning and capability brand. Nazaré brings together 150+ experts in learning, life sciences, creativity, technology, and behavioral science. Nazaré is set to transform workplace learning in order to help companies maintain their leadership in evolving competitive landscapes by unlocking the potential of their people.

The new global learning and capability brand will be part of the Experience Design (XD) specialist area within Inizio Engage. This means Nazaré will draw on the rest of Inizio Engage XD's in-house creative and executional capabilities in live events, environments, film, digital, and immersive technologies, as well as considering learning experience design more holistically alongside employee engagement.

Nazaré brings together Axiom, Cormis, Logicearth Learning Services and Ashfield Excellence Academy under one brand to support global organizations with a range of learning and capability programs, with an unparalleled level of expertise in end-to-end life sciences learning support for pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the product lifecycle. Nazaré will focus on designing and delivering world-class learning experiences that inspire an immediate and lasting change in performance.

Nazaré harnesses science, creativity, and technology to challenge how the Learning & Development industry creates impact for businesses. The brand name embodies a new wave in learning - emphasizing the power, agility, momentum, and impact that Nazaré will bring to its clients.

The launch sees the formation of a new global leadership team of Charlotte Morris, Managing Director, Global; Terri Harchar, Managing Director, North America; and Peter Carlin, Director Learning Technology & Platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Charlotte Morris, Global Managing Director, Nazaré said: "The launch of Nazaré is incredibly exciting because it means unlike other training providers, we go beyond simple knowledge transfer - we combine science, creativity, and technology to redefine the practice of instructional design. This enables us to transform the behavior of our clients' people and the success of their businesses at the most pivotal moments."

Russ Lidstone, President, Inizio Engage XD also comments: "Business leaders need evidence-based learning strategies and programs that inspire real behavior change. Nazaré provides a unique combination of learning, capability development, technology, creativity, and behavioral science to create learning that delivers real-world results."

About Inizio Engage

Inizio Engage is a strategic, commercial, and creative engagement partner that specializes in healthcare. Its global workforce provides bespoke engagement solutions via a unique combination of consultation, creation, and activation expertise - augmenting local expertise and a diverse mix of skills with data, science, and technology, to challenge convention and deliver experiences that create lasting change.

About Inizio

Inizio unlocks the value of healthcare innovations by connecting best-in-class strategic, analytic, and creative capabilities. Bridging scientific knowledge, market intelligence, actionable data, cutting-edge tech and creative execution, Inizio helps its clients navigate the complex lifecycle of their assets and achieve optimal outcomes at every pivotal moment on its journey to patients. Inizio has five specialist business units, each comprising best-in-class companies that provide the depth, breadth, and scale to activate transformational change and reimagine health. Inizio is backed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). For more information visit: www.inizio.health.

