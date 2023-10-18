BiotechTuesday to Host Halloween Edition Event at SmartLabs' Newest Boston Area Location

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / SmartLabs, which accelerates science through a portfolio of cutting-edge services for laboratory design, operations, and infrastructure, invites the biotech, biopharma, and life sciences community of Greater Boston to attend a BiotechTuesday event at its newest advanced managed research center in Cambridge. 100 Cambridgeside Place in East Cambridge is a premier mixed-use space featuring shops and restaurants. Event attendees will get a sneak peek at this newest SmartLabs facility, scheduled to open in late 2024.

Event Details

October 24, 2023, from 5-8 pm EDT

100 Cambridgeside Place, 3rd Floor, Cambridge MA

Costumes optional but encouraged

Attendance is free; RSVP via Eventbrite , details below

"I am pleased to be able to invite the members of the BiotechTuesday network to a fun industry event where they can mix and mingle with peers, fellow scientists, and innovators at SmartLabs' newest facility. SmartLabs is all about eliminating the stressful aspects of lab operations for our clients, and this Halloween party will be a 'spirited' affair attended by hundreds of guests in celebration of our growing network," said Dr. Seth Taylor, Co-Founder, and Chief Business Officer of SmartLabs and Founder of BiotechTuesday.

With 100 Cambridgeside Place, SmartLabs is expanding its footprint in Cambridge to offer a broad mix of solutions for clients, including R&D labs, in vivo research suites, and cGMP-compliant CleanSuites for clinical and commercial manufacturing - all in a popular retail location. Across Greater Boston, South San Francisco, and Philadelphia, more than 120 clients have selected SmartLabs as their lab infrastructure and resources partner, including nearly 30% of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and pioneers in cell and gene therapies, like CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and BlueRock Therapeutics.

RSVP to BiotechTuesday Halloween Edition

Interested guests can register for this free event via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biotechtuesday-halloween-edition-sponsored-by-smartlabs-tickets-717405588427?aff=oddtdtcreator .

About BiotechTuesday!

BiotechTuesday is Boston's largest premier biotech networking group, for stakeholders in the biotech, biopharma, and life sciences industry. Its monthly events adhere to the core philosophy: a pure networking experience free of lectures or proscribed agendas.

About SmartLabs

SmartLabs is reinventing how therapies and medical devices are developed and brought to market through a portfolio of scientific service offerings centered around laboratory design and operations. Employing the most advanced set of laboratory resources in the world, SmartLabs enables programs of all sizes and scales to develop from discovery into clinical trials and commercial manufacturing through one seamless platform. By co-locating R&D facilities with the scale-out manufacturing that results from those programs, SmartLabs facilitates unprecedented communication and access between all players in the biotech R&D and manufacturing space. Clients across the biotech hubs of Greater Boston, South San Francisco, and Philadelphia are able to accelerate timelines while controlling their own science, saving 2-24 months in scale-up time and up to 95% in upfront capital expenditures. For more information, please email info@smartlabs.com or visit SmartLabs.com .

