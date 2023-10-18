Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
18.10.2023 | 19:26
97 Leser
Albertsons Companies: Albertson Companies' Southern California Division Raised Over $150,000 in the 2023 Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

One of our associates is honored at Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk as the #1 fundraiser in Orange County, CA

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Albertsons Companies / In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 115 Southern California Division team members came together to support healthy futures, raising $155,591 in funds for the 2023 Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk in Orange County, CA.

One of our associates was honored at the event as the #1 fundraiser in Orange County for raising an incredible $125,000.

Great work, Team AVPink!

See original post on LinkedIn and learn more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794270/albertson-companies-southern-california-division-raised-over-150000-in-the-2023-susan-g-komen-more-than-pink-walk

