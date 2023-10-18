Albertsons Companies: Albertson Companies' Southern California Division Raised Over $150,000 in the 2023 Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

One of our associates is honored at Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk as the #1 fundraiser in Orange County, CA

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Albertsons Companies / In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 115 Southern California Division team members came together to support healthy futures, raising $155,591 in funds for the 2023 Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk in Orange County, CA.



One of our associates was honored at the event as the #1 fundraiser in Orange County for raising an incredible $125,000.



Great work, Team AVPink!

