AFL, a subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. and global leader in optical fiber network infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art, sustainable manufacturing facility in Poland to meet rapidly growing bandwidth needs across the region. The new facility is expected to open mid-2024 and will enable AFL to meet customer delivery expectations and more efficiently serve regional customers.

"With data usage skyrocketing, fiber networks across EMEA are expanding rapidly," said Steve Polidan, Vice President of Connectivity at AFL. "A new factory in Poland will position us closer than ever to our customers, allowing us to deliver the optical solutions they need quickly."

"Enhancing the customer experience is a key driver for this expansion. By locating production closer to our customers, we can improve delivery speeds and responsiveness. This will allow us to better serve their business needs as demand rapidly scales across the region," Polidan continued. "Sustainability is also central to our expansion strategy. The plant will help AFL reduce its environmental impact through energy efficiency, waste reduction, conservation, and other initiatives."

Poland's central European location, skilled workforce, and support for green manufacturing make it an ideal choice for AFL and a perfect fit as they grow their production footprint to keep pace with customer demands across the region.

The Poland facility will become AFL's fourth European production center, joining existing optical cable factories in the UK and Germany and assembly/hardware manufacturing in the UK. The expansion reflects AFL's priority to locate sustainable manufacturing and logistics close to major hubs and enable faster customer deliveries.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company's products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and read our blog.

