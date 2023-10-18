DialAmerica Announces Corporate Rebrand, Formally Changes Name to Aucera

New name and identity support the company's strategic vision and global expansion while paying tribute to its nearly six decades of customer experience excellence

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / DialAmerica, one of the nation's largest privately held customer experience and contact center providers, announced today the completion of a comprehensive rebranding project. The rebrand launch marks another major milestone in the company's evolution. Earlier this month, it revealed its new name, Aucera, as a prelude to today's announcement.

The new name and branding usher in a new chapter for the company as it expands to a global customer experience solutions provider, offering nearshore, offshore and onshore locations to its growing client base. It also further embraces Aucera's commitment to harnessing the power of innovative technologies, including automated and AI-powered processing, to deliver results-based interactions.

A premier global customer experience provider, Aucera provides customized and cost-effective customer service contact center and customer acquisition solutions. The company handles more than 300,000 customer interactions per day for a diverse portfolio of clients in multiple industry sectors, including healthcare, financial services, utilities, consumer products, communications, food services, travel/leisure, pharmaceutical and technology among others.

"At the heart of our success lies a promise to listen to our clients and employees so that we can understand what matters most to them. It starts with being focused on growth, whether introducing innovative customer experience technologies that drive client results or providing our employees with career pathing and professional development opportunities," said Chris Conway, Aucera's Chief Executive Officer. "Our new name and branding speak directly to this ambition, while being deeply rooted in our company's heritage and sharing the same values that have driven our success over the years. It also reinforces our commitment to reimagining the customer experience by empowering our agents with leading-edge technologies."

"Our name, logo and entire brand experience is a constant reminder of our mission and purpose. It precisely captures our passion to remain in lockstep with the customer's ever-evolving expectations," added Casey Kostecka, Aucera's President. "It means delivering a higher level of service and care, supported by an experience that marries human connection with technological innovation, removing barriers and simplifying life for our clients and their customers. For our employees, it's an exciting new and modern look that mirrors their enthusiasm and drive."

