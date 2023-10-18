Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Maxwell Biosciences ("Maxwell"), a preclinical drug platform company developing a synthetic immune system that may serve as a key biodefense asset, today announced the appointment of Major General (Retired) Barb Holcomb, RN, BSN, MSN to its Board of Directors. This appointment adds one of the world's top national security and biodefense research and logistics executives to Maxwell's board.

General Holcomb's leadership is instrumental in connecting Maxwell with biodefense experts in the US Department of Defense, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and in BARDA (the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority). Her last military assignment was Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command, and Fort Detrick, home to the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), and the Chief of the US Army Nurse Corps.

"I am pleased to welcome General Holcomb's leadership in national security and patient care to Maxwell's board as we approach human trials next year," said Maxwell Biosciences Chairman and CEO Joshua McClure. "General Holcomb is a highly patient-focused medical professional with decades of deep respect within the global and national security biodefense communities. She will guide Maxwell's strategic relationships as we step forward into leading biodefense for the United States, our allies, and our civilization against emerging bioweapons and pandemics."

General Holcomb noted, "In past conflicts 60% of US casualties occurred from disease, non-battle injuries. That number of casualties is devastating to military readiness and to military capabilities. National security decision makers in many global regions have tough choices ahead on funding and priorities for addressing challenges arising from naturally occurring, deliberate, or accidental biological threats. Success in Maxwell's ongoing work with its "one drug for many bugs" would be a game-changer for our military and our National Defense. Additionally, Maxwell's focus on affordability and decreasing environmental threats is important for global health efforts. I believe Maxwell is on the verge of solving very real and persistent threats. I'm honored to support Maxwell in its efforts to serve and make a tremendous difference."

More about General Holcomb:

As an overseas combat veteran, she deployed to Iraq with the 47th Combat Support Hospital during Desert Shield/Desert Storm; to Kosovo with the 67th Combat Support Hospital during Operation Joint Guardian; and to Iraq with the 21st Combat Support Hospital during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.

General Holcomb is a distinguished 1987 military graduate of Seattle University Army ROTC, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing. She also holds a master's degree in Nursing Administration (University of Kansas), a master's level Certification in Emergency and Disaster Management (American Military University) and a master's degree in Military Strategic Studies (U.S. Army War College).

In addition to serving on the board for Maxwell, General Holcomb is also on the executive board for The Geneva Foundation and the Medical and Scientific Committee for BioBridge Global. As a veteran, General Holcomb continues to serve the American people by volunteering once a week as a clinical nurse in the Brooke Army Medical Center Emergency Department, and as Vice President for 360MVP (Military-Veterans Partnership) and the Vice President of Operations for The Patient Institute.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a preclinical drug platform company that develops biomimetic therapeutics - synthetic compounds that mimic and improve upon natural immune system peptides. Inspired by nature, these small molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus, pan-Influenza A (avian, swine, human) in destroying not just viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms with a single compound, while safely avoiding healthy cells. This "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in human tissues in vitro, and in multiple animal studies, are shelf-stable and do not require a cold-chain. The compounds imitate key components of the immune system, humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans and experienced life science executives. To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on Twitter.

