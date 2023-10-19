

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release September jobless figures, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent, with the addition of 18,000 jobs following the gain of 64,900 jobs in August. The participation rate is seen steady at 67.0 percent.



Japan will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 12.8 percent on year after shedding 17.9 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.1 percent after easing 0.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 425.0 billion yen following the 930.5 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The BoK is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.



Malaysia will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to slide 13.4 percent on year after tumbling 21.2 percent in August. Exports are tipped to fall an annual 17.1 percent after sinking 18.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is expected to come in at 22.2 billion ringgit, up from 17.3 billion a month earlier.



Hong Kong will see September data for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting that the jobless rate will hold steady at 2.8 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy and announce its decision on interest rates. The benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), lending facility rate (6.50 percent) and the deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) are all expected to see no change.



