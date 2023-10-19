

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 62.4 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That blew away expectations for a deficit of 425.0 billion yen following the 937.8 billion yen shortfall in August.



Exports were up 4.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent after easing 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Imports slumped an annual 16.3 percent versus expectations for a decline of 12.9 percent following the 17.7 percent contraction a month earlier.



