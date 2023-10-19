

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Webuy Global Ltd, a Southeast Asian community e-commerce retailer, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 3.80 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of about $15.2 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 570,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2023.



Webuy said it has received approval to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the shares expected to begin trading on October 19, 2023 under the symbol 'WBUY'.



Webuy expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for marketing, development and expansion of business, and working capital and general corporate purposes.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken