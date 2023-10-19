

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that its third quarter production declined to 23.3 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe from 26.1 mmboe from the prior year.



Quarterly sales revenue were US$1.44 billion down from US$2.15 billion in the previous year.



The company maintained its 2023 guidance. It still expects production to be in the range of 89 mmboe - 93 mmboe and sales volumes of 90 mmboe - 100 mmboe.



In a separate press release, the Australian Energy Regulator said it has instituted proceedings in the Federal Court against Santos Direct Pty Ltd for alleged breaches of important record keeping obligations in the National Gas Rules relating to the Day Ahead Auction for gas pipeline capacity.



The Day Ahead Auction commenced in 2019 and was designed to improve competition in the gas market by providing access to contracted but unused capacity on gas pipelines.



The regulator alleged that on 4,701 occasions between March 2019 and June 2021, Santos failed to keep the required records of its material renominations for the Day Ahead Auction across six different auction facilities, contravening the National Gas Rule.



The regulator is seeking pecuniary penalties, declarations, an order requiring the implementation of a compliance program, and costs.



Meanwhile, Santos said it is disappointed proceedings have been instituted. The conduct alleged arises from record keeping of nominations and renominations over a period of around 27 months. The alleged record-keeping issues had no impact on supply or price in the east coast domestic gas market.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken