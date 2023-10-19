Distinguished Real Estate Selects Yardi's Unified Cloud Solution to Accelerate Growth in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai-based real estate owner and operator to utilise a cloud-based solution to expand commercial and residential portfolio operations

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Real Estate, one of the largest family-owned property development and management companies, will implement Yardi Voyager® . A cloud-based property management and accounting platform to help drive efficiencies, improve operational services and unify real estate processes.

DRE will manage its real estate end-to-end lifecycle with Yardi® technology - which includes marketing, online leasing, property management and accounting, facilities management and more. With these tools, DRE can improve communication channels, reduce response times, enhance resident experience, automate labour-intensive tasks and streamline operations.

"With Yardi's end-to-end software, we will benefit from an integrated solution that will help us streamline the management of both commercial and residential assets," said Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director for Distinguished Real Estate. "By having a more holistic view of our portfolio, our team will be able to increase efficiency and time to focus on tasks that will help drive growth."

"We're excited to be working with Distinguished Real Estate," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & general manager of international for Yardi. "With Yardi's unified technology, DRE will be able to access its entire portfolio from a central system, improve communication, response times and expand operations more effectively."

About Distinguished Real Estate

Distinguished Real Estate (DRE) was established in 2003, locally owned by one of the prominent family members in the UAE. They own and manage an extensive real estate portfolio of more than 3,000 assets across Dubai and Sharjah. For more information, visit distinguished.ae.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

