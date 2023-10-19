Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 588714 | ISIN: CH0011029946 | Ticker-Symbol: IFZ
Lang & Schwarz
19.10.23
07:18 Uhr
1.039,00 Euro
-2,00
-0,19 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFICON HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFICON HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.030,001.048,0007:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFICON
INFICON HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFICON HOLDING AG1.039,00-0,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.