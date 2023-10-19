Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security events, today announced the release of its content lineup for Black Hat Europe 2023. The live, in-person event will take place at ExCeL London from December 4 to December 7, and feature 40 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Europe Review Board, four days of Trainings, over 50 Sponsored Sessions, and 50 Arsenal tool demos.

On December 6 and December 7, attendees will gain insight into the latest in information security risks, developments, and trends. Briefings highlights include:

Sweet QuaDreams or Nightmare Before Christmas? Dissecting an iOS 0-Day This talk will explore private sector offensive actors (PSOAs) and how they have become one of the latest sophisticated threats, as well as cover the discovery of QuaDream's spyware, outline the zero-click exploit likely used to deliver it, and share experiences from reversing engineering the attack surface from the ground up.

TsuKing: Coordinating DNS Resolvers and Queries into Potent DoS Amplifiers This talk will present a Domain Name System (DNS) amplification attack named TsuKing, and discuss that with TsuKing, an initial small amplification factor can increase exponentially through the internal layers of coordinated amplifiers, resulting in an extremely powerful amplification attack.

Indirect Prompt Injection Into LLMs Using Images and Sounds This talk will discuss multi-modal Large Language Models (LLMs) as advanced artificial intelligence models that can produce contextually rich responses that combine inputs of various types (text, audio, pictures), along with possible threat models (and their significance with respect to existing threat models), the two types of attacks that can be applied (targeted output attack and dialog poisoning), and the method's technical implementation.

My Invisible Adversary: Burnout This talk will highlight burnout as an invisible member of every operational security team, and discuss how to recognize burnout, what types of burnout are most applicable to security response teams, and ways to operate that actively monitor and reduce burnout across teams.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place from December 4 to December 7 and feature a variety of in-person and virtual courses in application security (AppSec), defense, Internet of Things (IoT), malware, pentesting, and more. All participants will also receive a Certificate of Completion.

Trainings highlights include:

DevSecOps Masterclass: 2023 Edition

Advanced Malware Traffic Analysis Defence in Depth 2023 Edition (Virtual)

Beyond IOCs: How to Effectively Threat Hunt Using TTPs and Behaviors (Virtual)

Reverse Engineering Firmware with Ghidra

Hands-On Hacking Fundamentals 2023 Edition

Offensive Mobile Reversing And Exploitation (iOS Android Edition) 2023 Edition (Virtual)

New for Black Hat Europe 2023, Black Hat will be hosting the Black Hat Certified Pentester (BCPen) exam in-person at Black Hat Europe. A core component of Black Hat Trainings, this intermediate level, practical exam is intended to be taken by professional pentesters, bug-bounty hunters, red and blue team experts, security operations center (SOC) analysts, and anyone wanting to evaluate or appraise their existing knowledge in topics involving hands-on pentesting.

Business Hall passes, or Business passes, are currently available for the 2023 event. The Business Hall showcases the latest products and technologies from leading information security solution providers, and will take place from December 6 to December 7. Business passes provide access to the Keynote, Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions, Exhibitor Booths, and more. All Black Hat Europe 2023 pass holders will have access to the Business Hall.

Black Hat Arsenal brings together researchers and the open-source community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in an open and conversational environment where presenters can interact with the attendees. This year's event will feature 50 in-person tool demos spanning exploitation and ethical hacking, malware defense, network attacks, reverse engineering, and more.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2023 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Axonius, Bionic, KnowBe4, NCC Group, Snyk, ThreatLocker, and VMware Carbon Black; Platinum Sponsors: Claroty, GitHub, Synopsys, and Upwind Security; Sustaining Partners: Armis, CrowdStrike, KnowBe4, Qualys, SentinelOne, and VMware Carbon Black; Global Partners: Akamai, Contrast Security, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Snyk, Swimlane, Synopsys, Varonis, Veracode, and VMware Carbon Black.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat Europe 2023, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/eu-23/.

About Black Hat

For over 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc. For more information, please visit informatech.com.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018535690/en/

