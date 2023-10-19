

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-year low of 0.5826 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5855.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 1-month low of 1.8079 and more than a 2-week low of 87.25 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.7990 and 87.78, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 1.84 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



