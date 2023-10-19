

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.4470 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4449.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie dropped to near 2-week lows of 1.3736 and 109.06 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3715 and 109.30, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.47 against the euro, 1.39 against the greenback and 107.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken