

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 1.2123 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 181.61 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2140 and 182.00, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8690 and 1.0898 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8676 and 1.0913, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the greenback, 179.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.07 against the franc.



