Cross-disciplinary scientific discussions unraveling the complexities surrounding Long COVID

Introducing a new global conference aimed at healthcare professionals, researchers, and associations caring for people living with Long COVID

Long COVID a multisystem condition that significantly burdens individuals and public health, experienced by approximately 10-20 of people infected by SARS-CoV-2.

Defined by the WHO as a continuation or development of new symptoms three months after initial SARS-COV-2 infection, it is characterized by symptoms persisting for at least two months, majorly impacting the patient's daily life, that cannot be explained by other diagnoses.

Common symptoms include fatigue, breathlessness, and cognitive dysfunction.

Given the complexities of this disease and its medical and societal impact, it is crucial to discuss all recent developments and reflect on the difficulties that patients and caregivers continue to face. This new initiative provides a global platform for this vital cross-disciplinary discussion.

Objectives: Raise awareness, share knowledge, and stimulate discussion

What do we know about the global prevalence, risk factors, andlong-term evolution of long COVID?

Spotlight on the underlying mechanisms

Mitochondrial and vascular dysfunction, lingering inflammation, or viral persistence: which mechanisms are at play?

What are recent advances in clinical management?

What's new in symptomatic treatment and rehabilitation guidelines?

Novel insights into the management of neurological, respiratory, and cardiovascular symptoms.

Treating Long COVID in children and teens.

Prevention and treatment: What's on the horizon?

Which options are clinically evaluated?

What do the clinical studies show?

Coordination in Care Pathways: What are the challenges?

How to strengthen a patient-centric approach to care.

How to improve the care pathways in the light of what is organized in different countries?

Organizing by global thought leaders:

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes Brigham and Women's Hospital; Harvard Medical School, United States

Dr. Monica Gandhi University of California, San Francisco, United States

Dr. Dominique Salmon Honorary Professor of University of Paris Cité, France

Dr. Roger Paredes IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute, Spain

Dr. Anton Pozniak Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, United Kingdom

Dr. Serena Spudich Yale University, United States

Dr. Jonathan Schapiro National Hemophilia Center, Sheba Medical Center, Israel

Dr. Otavio Berwanger Academic Research Organization, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Brazil

