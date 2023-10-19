

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK), a specialty chemical company, on Wednesday said that it rejects the claims of oil major Shell plc (SHEL) that were brought against four companies including Clariant, with the Amsterdam court.



The claims alleged that Clariant infringed competition law on the ethylene purchasing market which was sanctioned by the European Commission in July 2020.



Shell is claiming 1 billion euros in damages relating to the infringement.



'Shell was not a supplier of ethylene to Clariant and Clariant has substantiated economic evidence that the conduct of the parties did not produce any effect on the market,' the company added.



On Wednesday, Clariant shares closed at 13.70 euro down 2.14% in Berlin and Shell shares closed at 32.42 up 0.28% in Amsterdam.



