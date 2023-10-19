Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.10.23
08:01 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,020
-1,75 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.10.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
19 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.148     GBP0.992 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.132     GBP0.982 
                                    GBP0.987740 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.139821

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 661,796,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1145       1.146         XDUB      08:07:19      00067401822TRLO0 
4703       1.142         XDUB      08:20:20      00067402331TRLO0 
2000       1.144         XDUB      08:20:20      00067402333TRLO0 
2500       1.144         XDUB      08:20:20      00067402332TRLO0 
5001       1.136         XDUB      09:15:24      00067403715TRLO0 
351       1.136         XDUB      09:15:24      00067403714TRLO0 
2644       1.138         XDUB      10:28:09      00067405649TRLO0 
4070       1.138         XDUB      10:28:09      00067405648TRLO0 
1910       1.138         XDUB      11:17:09      00067407319TRLO0 
2500       1.138         XDUB      11:17:09      00067407318TRLO0 
2158       1.138         XDUB      11:19:09      00067407372TRLO0 
4839       1.138         XDUB      11:19:09      00067407371TRLO0 
982       1.136         XDUB      12:32:51      00067410217TRLO0 
4039       1.136         XDUB      12:32:51      00067410218TRLO0 
4839       1.138         XDUB      12:32:51      00067410219TRLO0 
4533       1.144         XDUB      13:11:35      00067411072TRLO0 
14414      1.144         XDUB      13:11:35      00067411071TRLO0 
5037       1.144         XDUB      13:13:59      00067411117TRLO0 
1908       1.146         XDUB      13:29:10      00067411470TRLO0 
5251       1.146         XDUB      13:29:10      00067411472TRLO0 
1900       1.146         XDUB      13:29:18      00067411478TRLO0 
2500       1.146         XDUB      13:29:18      00067411477TRLO0 
3862       1.144         XDUB      13:29:19      00067411488TRLO0 
1111       1.144         XDUB      13:29:19      00067411491TRLO0 
1800       1.148         XDUB      13:41:09      00067411775TRLO0 
3930       1.148         XDUB      13:41:09      00067411774TRLO0 
828       1.146         XDUB      13:54:01      00067412383TRLO0 
4843       1.146         XDUB      13:54:01      00067412382TRLO0 
3800       1.146         XDUB      13:54:01      00067412385TRLO0 
4839       1.146         XDUB      13:54:01      00067412384TRLO0 
2132       1.140         XDUB      13:58:08      00067412584TRLO0 
5065       1.140         XDUB      14:25:27      00067413545TRLO0 
3334       1.140         XDUB      14:25:27      00067413544TRLO0 
6316       1.138         XDUB      14:41:10      00067414344TRLO0 
7021       1.134         XDUB      14:43:43      00067414474TRLO0 
1950       1.136         XDUB      14:43:43      00067414476TRLO0 
4839       1.136         XDUB      14:43:43      00067414475TRLO0 
2000       1.138         XDUB      15:13:41      00067416270TRLO0 
1335       1.144         XDUB      15:19:25      00067416639TRLO0 
5000       1.144         XDUB      15:19:25      00067416638TRLO0 
5344       1.140         XDUB      15:19:25      00067416640TRLO0 
2273       1.138         XDUB      15:19:25      00067416641TRLO0 
3477       1.140         XDUB      15:24:25      00067416910TRLO0 
1480       1.140         XDUB      15:24:25      00067416911TRLO0 
2182       1.140         XDUB      15:30:25      00067417444TRLO0 
2500       1.140         XDUB      15:30:25      00067417443TRLO0 
4682       1.138         XDUB      15:30:25      00067417450TRLO0 
1173       1.136         XDUB      15:30:25      00067417451TRLO0 
3947       1.136         XDUB      15:30:25      00067417452TRLO0 
2935       1.134         XDUB      15:50:26      00067418272TRLO0 
469       1.134         XDUB      15:50:26      00067418271TRLO0 
1459       1.134         XDUB      15:50:26      00067418270TRLO0 
1930       1.132         XDUB      15:51:32      00067418330TRLO0 
4839       1.132         XDUB      15:51:32      00067418329TRLO0 
5219       1.132         XDUB      16:03:39      00067418983TRLO0 
2954       1.132         XDUB      16:03:39      00067418982TRLO0 
5176       1.134         XDUB      16:08:14      00067419335TRLO0 
810       1.134         XDUB      16:11:14      00067419501TRLO0 
493       1.134         XDUB      16:11:14      00067419500TRLO0 
1644       1.134         XDUB      16:11:14      00067419499TRLO0 
1356       1.136         XDUB      16:16:06      00067419767TRLO0 
429       1.136         XDUB      16:16:06      00067419766TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
83        98.40         XLON      11:05:40      00067406875TRLO0 
250       98.40         XLON      11:11:56      00067407089TRLO0 
574       98.40         XLON      11:11:56      00067407090TRLO0 
1800       98.40         XLON      11:11:57      00067407091TRLO0 
63        98.40         XLON      11:11:57      00067407092TRLO0 
30        98.40         XLON      11:11:57      00067407093TRLO0 
3        98.40         XLON      11:11:57      00067407094TRLO0 
1844       98.40         XLON      11:17:09      00067407314TRLO0 
963       98.40         XLON      11:17:09      00067407315TRLO0 
790       98.40         XLON      11:17:09      00067407316TRLO0 
2929       98.40         XLON      11:17:09      00067407317TRLO0 
338       98.20         XLON      11:17:12      00067407320TRLO0 
2058       98.20         XLON      11:17:12      00067407321TRLO0 
14        98.20         XLON      11:17:12      00067407322TRLO0 
320       98.80         XLON      13:11:35      00067411073TRLO0 
83        98.80         XLON      13:29:06      00067411468TRLO0 
173       99.10         XLON      13:29:10      00067411471TRLO0 
433       99.10         XLON      13:29:15      00067411476TRLO0 
188       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411480TRLO0 
6254       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411481TRLO0 
431       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411482TRLO0 
7482       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411483TRLO0 
3000       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411484TRLO0 
2203       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411485TRLO0 
1024       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411486TRLO0 
1871       99.10         XLON      13:29:18      00067411487TRLO0 
681       98.90         XLON      13:29:19      00067411489TRLO0 
4321       98.90         XLON      13:29:19      00067411490TRLO0 
665       99.20         XLON      13:54:01      00067412380TRLO0 
4219       99.20         XLON      13:54:01      00067412381TRLO0 
1153       98.90         XLON      13:54:16      00067412414TRLO0 
4133       98.90         XLON      13:54:16      00067412415TRLO0 
781       98.90         XLON      13:54:16      00067412416TRLO0 
2329       98.90         XLON      14:25:27      00067413546TRLO0 
83        98.70         XLON      14:41:10      00067414341TRLO0 
1657       98.70         XLON      14:41:10      00067414342TRLO0 
2859       98.70         XLON      14:41:10      00067414343TRLO0 
2346       98.70         XLON      14:41:21      00067414351TRLO0 
83        98.40         XLON      14:43:42      00067414469TRLO0 
1491       98.40         XLON      14:43:42      00067414470TRLO0 
1027       98.40         XLON      14:43:42      00067414471TRLO0 
2174       98.70         XLON      14:43:42      00067414472TRLO0 
3400       98.70         XLON      14:43:42      00067414473TRLO0 
3320       98.90         XLON      15:19:25      00067416642TRLO0 
4980       98.90         XLON      15:19:25      00067416643TRLO0 
2299       98.60         XLON      15:30:25      00067417445TRLO0 
2945       98.60         XLON      15:30:25      00067417446TRLO0 
1742       98.90         XLON      15:30:25      00067417447TRLO0 
1        99.00         XLON      15:30:25      00067417448TRLO0 
3084       99.00         XLON      15:30:25      00067417449TRLO0 
1424       98.40         XLON      15:45:25      00067418024TRLO0 
3182       98.50         XLON      15:45:25      00067418025TRLO0 
1760       98.20         XLON      15:58:39      00067418708TRLO0 
84        98.20         XLON      15:58:39      00067418709TRLO0 
3269       98.30         XLON      15:58:39      00067418710TRLO0 
124       98.30         XLON      16:27:40      00067420357TRLO0 
3183       98.30         XLON      16:29:55      00067420642TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  279015 
EQS News ID:  1752207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
