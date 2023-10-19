Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.148 GBP0.992 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.132 GBP0.982 GBP0.987740 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.139821

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 661,796,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1145 1.146 XDUB 08:07:19 00067401822TRLO0 4703 1.142 XDUB 08:20:20 00067402331TRLO0 2000 1.144 XDUB 08:20:20 00067402333TRLO0 2500 1.144 XDUB 08:20:20 00067402332TRLO0 5001 1.136 XDUB 09:15:24 00067403715TRLO0 351 1.136 XDUB 09:15:24 00067403714TRLO0 2644 1.138 XDUB 10:28:09 00067405649TRLO0 4070 1.138 XDUB 10:28:09 00067405648TRLO0 1910 1.138 XDUB 11:17:09 00067407319TRLO0 2500 1.138 XDUB 11:17:09 00067407318TRLO0 2158 1.138 XDUB 11:19:09 00067407372TRLO0 4839 1.138 XDUB 11:19:09 00067407371TRLO0 982 1.136 XDUB 12:32:51 00067410217TRLO0 4039 1.136 XDUB 12:32:51 00067410218TRLO0 4839 1.138 XDUB 12:32:51 00067410219TRLO0 4533 1.144 XDUB 13:11:35 00067411072TRLO0 14414 1.144 XDUB 13:11:35 00067411071TRLO0 5037 1.144 XDUB 13:13:59 00067411117TRLO0 1908 1.146 XDUB 13:29:10 00067411470TRLO0 5251 1.146 XDUB 13:29:10 00067411472TRLO0 1900 1.146 XDUB 13:29:18 00067411478TRLO0 2500 1.146 XDUB 13:29:18 00067411477TRLO0 3862 1.144 XDUB 13:29:19 00067411488TRLO0 1111 1.144 XDUB 13:29:19 00067411491TRLO0 1800 1.148 XDUB 13:41:09 00067411775TRLO0 3930 1.148 XDUB 13:41:09 00067411774TRLO0 828 1.146 XDUB 13:54:01 00067412383TRLO0 4843 1.146 XDUB 13:54:01 00067412382TRLO0 3800 1.146 XDUB 13:54:01 00067412385TRLO0 4839 1.146 XDUB 13:54:01 00067412384TRLO0 2132 1.140 XDUB 13:58:08 00067412584TRLO0 5065 1.140 XDUB 14:25:27 00067413545TRLO0 3334 1.140 XDUB 14:25:27 00067413544TRLO0 6316 1.138 XDUB 14:41:10 00067414344TRLO0 7021 1.134 XDUB 14:43:43 00067414474TRLO0 1950 1.136 XDUB 14:43:43 00067414476TRLO0 4839 1.136 XDUB 14:43:43 00067414475TRLO0 2000 1.138 XDUB 15:13:41 00067416270TRLO0 1335 1.144 XDUB 15:19:25 00067416639TRLO0 5000 1.144 XDUB 15:19:25 00067416638TRLO0 5344 1.140 XDUB 15:19:25 00067416640TRLO0 2273 1.138 XDUB 15:19:25 00067416641TRLO0 3477 1.140 XDUB 15:24:25 00067416910TRLO0 1480 1.140 XDUB 15:24:25 00067416911TRLO0 2182 1.140 XDUB 15:30:25 00067417444TRLO0 2500 1.140 XDUB 15:30:25 00067417443TRLO0 4682 1.138 XDUB 15:30:25 00067417450TRLO0 1173 1.136 XDUB 15:30:25 00067417451TRLO0 3947 1.136 XDUB 15:30:25 00067417452TRLO0 2935 1.134 XDUB 15:50:26 00067418272TRLO0 469 1.134 XDUB 15:50:26 00067418271TRLO0 1459 1.134 XDUB 15:50:26 00067418270TRLO0 1930 1.132 XDUB 15:51:32 00067418330TRLO0 4839 1.132 XDUB 15:51:32 00067418329TRLO0 5219 1.132 XDUB 16:03:39 00067418983TRLO0 2954 1.132 XDUB 16:03:39 00067418982TRLO0 5176 1.134 XDUB 16:08:14 00067419335TRLO0 810 1.134 XDUB 16:11:14 00067419501TRLO0 493 1.134 XDUB 16:11:14 00067419500TRLO0 1644 1.134 XDUB 16:11:14 00067419499TRLO0 1356 1.136 XDUB 16:16:06 00067419767TRLO0 429 1.136 XDUB 16:16:06 00067419766TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 83 98.40 XLON 11:05:40 00067406875TRLO0 250 98.40 XLON 11:11:56 00067407089TRLO0 574 98.40 XLON 11:11:56 00067407090TRLO0 1800 98.40 XLON 11:11:57 00067407091TRLO0 63 98.40 XLON 11:11:57 00067407092TRLO0 30 98.40 XLON 11:11:57 00067407093TRLO0 3 98.40 XLON 11:11:57 00067407094TRLO0 1844 98.40 XLON 11:17:09 00067407314TRLO0 963 98.40 XLON 11:17:09 00067407315TRLO0 790 98.40 XLON 11:17:09 00067407316TRLO0 2929 98.40 XLON 11:17:09 00067407317TRLO0 338 98.20 XLON 11:17:12 00067407320TRLO0 2058 98.20 XLON 11:17:12 00067407321TRLO0 14 98.20 XLON 11:17:12 00067407322TRLO0 320 98.80 XLON 13:11:35 00067411073TRLO0 83 98.80 XLON 13:29:06 00067411468TRLO0 173 99.10 XLON 13:29:10 00067411471TRLO0 433 99.10 XLON 13:29:15 00067411476TRLO0 188 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411480TRLO0 6254 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411481TRLO0 431 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411482TRLO0 7482 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411483TRLO0 3000 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411484TRLO0 2203 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411485TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1024 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411486TRLO0 1871 99.10 XLON 13:29:18 00067411487TRLO0 681 98.90 XLON 13:29:19 00067411489TRLO0 4321 98.90 XLON 13:29:19 00067411490TRLO0 665 99.20 XLON 13:54:01 00067412380TRLO0 4219 99.20 XLON 13:54:01 00067412381TRLO0 1153 98.90 XLON 13:54:16 00067412414TRLO0 4133 98.90 XLON 13:54:16 00067412415TRLO0 781 98.90 XLON 13:54:16 00067412416TRLO0 2329 98.90 XLON 14:25:27 00067413546TRLO0 83 98.70 XLON 14:41:10 00067414341TRLO0 1657 98.70 XLON 14:41:10 00067414342TRLO0 2859 98.70 XLON 14:41:10 00067414343TRLO0 2346 98.70 XLON 14:41:21 00067414351TRLO0 83 98.40 XLON 14:43:42 00067414469TRLO0 1491 98.40 XLON 14:43:42 00067414470TRLO0 1027 98.40 XLON 14:43:42 00067414471TRLO0 2174 98.70 XLON 14:43:42 00067414472TRLO0 3400 98.70 XLON 14:43:42 00067414473TRLO0 3320 98.90 XLON 15:19:25 00067416642TRLO0 4980 98.90 XLON 15:19:25 00067416643TRLO0 2299 98.60 XLON 15:30:25 00067417445TRLO0 2945 98.60 XLON 15:30:25 00067417446TRLO0 1742 98.90 XLON 15:30:25 00067417447TRLO0 1 99.00 XLON 15:30:25 00067417448TRLO0 3084 99.00 XLON 15:30:25 00067417449TRLO0 1424 98.40 XLON 15:45:25 00067418024TRLO0 3182 98.50 XLON 15:45:25 00067418025TRLO0 1760 98.20 XLON 15:58:39 00067418708TRLO0 84 98.20 XLON 15:58:39 00067418709TRLO0 3269 98.30 XLON 15:58:39 00067418710TRLO0 124 98.30 XLON 16:27:40 00067420357TRLO0 3183 98.30 XLON 16:29:55 00067420642TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 279015 EQS News ID: 1752207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)