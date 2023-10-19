Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.10.2023 | 08:42
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou crafts town-based demo zone to boost rural revitalization

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou, a city situated in east China's Shandong Province, is exploring the way of crafting the provincial-level demonstration zone to further foster local rural revitalization.


In its Huangshanguan Town, a rural revitalization demonstration zone characterized by picturesque fields and farmlands and comfortable life of local people is a vivid example of how the city develops the demo zone to revitalize the rural area.

With professional agricultural cooperatives delving into ecological farming, organic vegetables and fruits of varied types attracted citizens from surrounding areas to come to the demo zone at the weekend and during holidays and brought more incomes for farmers.

Applying an industry revitalization mode featuring cooperation among leading enterprises, cooperatives and rural households in the demo zone, Longkou introduced an integrated program including herbage planting, cow husbandry, breeding R&D, beef and milk processing, and leisure farming to increase employment and incomes for villagers in surrounding areas.

The city thus vigorously developed in the demo zone in the Huangshanguan town the highly efficient ecological animal farming, space mutation breeding-featured planting and the Maoyuan ecological farming sci-tech park to better vitalize the rural economy.

Apart from these, Longkou further leveraged the potential of rural tourism in the demo zone to grow local economy. The city placed developing characteristic rural tourism at the core of boosting rural tourism and applied differentiated tourism programs in different villages of the Huangshanguan town.

By thoroughly exploring four types of traditional cultural resources such as its history of being an ancient courier station, farming and filial piety, eighteen scenic spots have been developed in villages in the demo zone in Huangshanguan town.

Together with protection of traditional villages and improvement in people's living environment, Longkou laid a solid foundation for development of the whole-area rural tourism in the demo zone to foster rural revitalization.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336617.html


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251907/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251908/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-longkou-crafts-town-based-demo-zone-to-boost-rural-revitalization-301961683.html

