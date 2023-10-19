

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), a provider of individual investment management services, reported Thursday that its third-quarter underlying net operating income grew 6.5 percent to 120.4 million pounds from last year's 113.0 million pounds.



Fee income and commission in Investment Management totalled 78.5 million pounds, lower than last year's 79.6 million pounds.



Net interest income increased 137.5 percent to 13.3 million pounds from 5.6 million pounds last year.



Total funds under management and administration or FUMA, including IW&I, were 100.7 billion pounds as of September 30, compared to 60.5 billion pounds as of June 30.



Discretionary and managed net inflows were 0.1 billion pounds, compared to 0.4 billion pounds last year.



Paul Stockton, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We delivered net inflows in wealth management in the quarter in spite of a market backdrop that remains challenging and higher outflows as clients use funds to repay debt or prefer to hold assets in cash for the short term. .. We are confident in delivering the synergies associated with the IW&I transaction, together with our 2023 and 2024 operating margin guidance for the enlarged Rathbones group.'



Rathbones expects to release fiscal 2023 results on March 6.



