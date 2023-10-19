

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA (RI), a French liqueur company, on Thursday reported a decline in sales for the first-quarter of 2024, particularly on unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, mainly from US Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Turkish Lira, Indian Rupee, and Argentinean Peso depreciation against Euro.



For the three-month period, the company posted sales of 3.042 billion euros, which reflects a decline of two percent on organic and eight percent on reported basis.



Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: 'As expected we experienced a soft start to the year, yet I am encouraged we have largely offset declines in US and China this quarter, thanks to our good performance in other markets. In the months to come I look forward to sharing with you exciting brand activations and innovations across our full portfolio. I am confident that we can deliver broad-based and diversified organic sales growth in FY24.'



Looking ahead, Pernod Ricard noted that it remains confident in its 2023-25 mid-term financial target aiming for the upper end of positive 4 percent to positive7 percent organic net sales growth.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

