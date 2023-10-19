

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the third quarter after revenue declined.



Quarterly earnings decreased 24.9 percent to NT$211.00 billion from NT$280.86 billion for the same period last year.



Earnings per share fell to NT$8.14 or $1.29 per ADR from NT$10.83 or $1.79 per ADR of the previous year.



Revenues dropped 10.8 percent to NT$546.73 billion from NT$613.14 billion of the prior year.



In US dollars, revenues declined 14.6 percent to $17.28 billion from $20.23 billion from a year ago.



On Wednesday, TSM shares closed at $89.60, down 1.54% on the New York Stock Exchange.



