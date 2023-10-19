

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper company Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Thursday said its underlying EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, from continuing operations for the third quarter declined to 261 million euros from 450 million euros in the same period a year ago, impacted primarily by weaker demand as well as lower average selling prices.



Underlying EBITDA was lower than the previous quarter's 329 million euros as a result of much-reduced forestry fair value gain.



The forestry fair value gain, accounted for within uncoated fine paper, was 14 million euros in the latest quarter, significantly lower than 72 million euros reported in the previous quarter.



Looking forward, Andrew King, chief executive officer, said ' Demand has remained subdued in the third quarter with stable pricing in containerboard but continued price declines in kraft paper. We expect this trend to continue through the final quarter of the year along with stabilising input costs and a greater impact from maintenance and project-related shuts.'



