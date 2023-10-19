

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France-based railroads business Getlink SE (GRPTY) on Thursday said that revenue jumped 36 percent in the first nine months of the year.



Group revenue for the third quarter of 2023 touched 472.5 million euros, recording an increase of 1 percent at a constant exchange rate over the same period in 2022.



Group revenue for the first nine months of the year reached 1.406 billion euros, up 36 percent compared with 2022. The revenue growth is attributed in particular to ElecLink revenues over the entire period and growth in Railway Network revenues.



Getlink said that it was confident of exceeding EBITDA of 910 million euros in 2023.



