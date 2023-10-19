

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), on Thursday, issued a trading update for the 13-week period ended 30 September 2023 and reported total sales growth of 9% for the first quarter.



First-quarter total sales increased 9% to £390 million, largely driven by volume. The company's stores and digital channels performed well, with the contribution from digital sales up 2ppts year-on-year to 35%.



Dunelm delivered growth in sales volume while improving gross margin by 120bps, consistent with its full-year guidance for gross margin to increase by about 100bps year-on-year.



Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'There remains a significant opportunity for Dunelm to take further market share and we are excited about the progress we are making against our plans, through targeted and thoughtful investment, in order to seize the compelling opportunities ahead of us. We remain very confident about our prospects for continuing to drive sustainable growth.'



