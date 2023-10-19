

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gold miner Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) Thursday reported that its revenue for the third quarter was $200.4 million and nine month was $626 million.



Gold sales were 103,807 oz for the quarter at an average realised gold price of $1,927/oz sold. For the nine-month period, gold sales were 323koz at an average realised gold price of $1,933/oz.



Gold production was 101,370 ounces for the quarter, bringing the total gold production for the nine months of the year from the Sukari Gold Mine to 321,931 oz.



Further, the company said it is on track for the lower end of the 2023 gold production guidance range of 450,000 to 480,000 oz per annum.



Martin Horgan, CEO, said, 'Today's results reflect another period of disciplined cost management, putting us on target for the lower half of our 2023 cost guidance range. Our financial strength and the savings made against our 2023 budget have also given us the flexibility to accelerate some key 2024 capital expenditures into 2023 without impacting guidance.'



