

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.L) reported first-quarter revenue of 183.8 million pounds, up 13% from last year, with net interest margin growth more than offsetting the revenue impact of the reduction in share dealing volumes. Net new business was 0.6 billion pounds in the quarter compared to 0.7 billion pounds, prior year. Net new client growth was 8,000 in the period, taking the Group to 1,812,000 active clients.



Dan Olley, CEO, said: 'We continue to see net client growth and positive net new business despite the macroeconomic backdrop and its on-going impact on investor confidence and client behaviour.'



