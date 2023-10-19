Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.10.2023 | 09:06
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE POLAND EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, announces that Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland has been awarded Great Place To Work certification.

ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE POLAND EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It has been supporting companies around the world in developing a modern workplace.

The prestigious certification is awarded based on employee feedback about their experience working at Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland. The business received a high response rate from employees, with 91% participating in the survey, demonstrating significant internal engagement.

"For more than 80 years, the Ascensia team has innovated glucose monitoring technology and systems, showing consistent commitment to the global diabetes community as we built a positive workplace culture rooted in helping others," said Pawel Lupinski, Head of Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland. "This award is a positive reflection of the great place to work that the team has built at Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland and we hope it encourages people to come and innovate at Ascensia as we continue to grow and thrive."

This certification solidifies Ascensia Diabetes Care's position in Poland as an employer of choice with a positive workplace culture which is dedicated to supporting its employees and nurturing an inclusive and innovative working environment. We are currently hiring for multiple positions, which you can find and apply for here.

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251299/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Poland.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

Ascensia Diabetes Care logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascensia Diabetes Care)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascensia-diabetes-care-poland-earns-great-place-to-work-certification-301961217.html

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.