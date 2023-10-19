ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE POLAND EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, announces that Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland has been awarded Great Place To Work certification.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It has been supporting companies around the world in developing a modern workplace.

The prestigious certification is awarded based on employee feedback about their experience working at Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland. The business received a high response rate from employees, with 91% participating in the survey, demonstrating significant internal engagement.

"For more than 80 years, the Ascensia team has innovated glucose monitoring technology and systems, showing consistent commitment to the global diabetes community as we built a positive workplace culture rooted in helping others," said Pawel Lupinski, Head of Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland. "This award is a positive reflection of the great place to work that the team has built at Ascensia Diabetes Care Poland and we hope it encourages people to come and innovate at Ascensia as we continue to grow and thrive."

This certification solidifies Ascensia Diabetes Care's position in Poland as an employer of choice with a positive workplace culture which is dedicated to supporting its employees and nurturing an inclusive and innovative working environment. We are currently hiring for multiple positions, which you can find and apply for here.

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) company.

