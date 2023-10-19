Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and GMP Le Havre continue decades-long partnership with another repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 OCTOBER 2023 AT 10 AM. The order with a value close to 5 million euros was booked in Cargotec's 2023 Q3 order intake with the units scheduled to be delivered by the end of Q4 2023.



GMP has been using Kalmar straddle carriers since the early 1990s and has now ordered a total of 28 hybrid units since 2020. These eco-efficient machines are helping GMP to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations in line with its strategic goals, with the added benefit of significantly reducing noise pollution. In addition, the quay at GMP Le Havre is being expanded, creating a requirement for additional machines to serve their fleet of ship-to-shore cranes.



Louis Jonquière, CEO GMP Le Havre: "As long-term partners Kalmar and GMP Le Havre share a commitment to safe and sustainable cargo handling. Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers have proven to be the ideal fit for our operations, so it was a relatively straightforward decision to continue on the same path. We are looking forward to welcoming the new additions to our fleet."

, Director Global Customers Kalmar: "This latest order from GMP Le Havre is another strong signal of the trust that terminal operators have in our proven hybrid solutions to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. We are very happy to continue this decades-long partnership with a terminal operator that shares our firm commitment to building a more sustainable future for cargo handling."

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar, tel. +32 475 77 5695, damien.cols@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com



About GMP: GMP is the leading French container port handling operator with 2 million TEUs handled per year. The company employs more than 1,200 people, including 1,000 dockers. GMP operates the largest ships in the world 24/7. GMP terminals are connected by rail & river offering multimodal transfer services. Terminals are also digitised with full 5G coverage. The carbon neutrality approach, initiated in 2023, already offers 100% green electricity consumption. GMP is ISO QSSE - Quality Safety Security Environment - & Full OEA certified. https://www.gmportuaire.fr/en/

