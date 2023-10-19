

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics, said Thursday it proposes to acquire OnTheMarket, a residential property portal in the UK, for 1.10 pounds per share or about 100 million pounds in cash. The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter.



Andy Florance, CEO of CoStar Group, said: 'We see OnTheMarket as an important step in expanding our Homes.com residential network not only in the UK, but across Europe. We believe the market opportunity in Europe is over $10 billion, and we intend to participate aggressively in developing and expanding our residential marketplace network...'



Founded in 2013 by agents, with over 13,000 agent advertisers, the London-based OnTheMarket provides an alternative to the existing UK property portals.



For the 12-month period to July 31, OnTheMarket reported revenue of around 35 million pounds, with adjusted EBITDA of 8 million pounds.



CoStar Group said it intends to invest 46.5 million pounds into sales and marketing in the first full year following the commencement of the integration of the portal into CoStar's network of residential marketplaces.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken